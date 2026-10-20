Police Blotter: Swastikas painted at Woodbridge VRE garage; mother charged after son brings knife to school

Prince William County police investigated vandalism including swastikas at the Woodbridge VRE station parking garage and charged a Manassas mother after her 9-year-old son brought a hunting knife to Bennet Elementary School. Stafford County deputies reported identity theft, a stolen vehicle, and a public intoxication arrest.

Prince William County Police

Vandalism at Woodbridge VRE Station

On October 19, officers responded to the parking garage of the Virginia Railway Express Woodbridge Station, located at 1040 Express Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property. Once on scene, officers discovered vandalism on the floor and various walls of the structure. The investigation revealed during an unknown time frame, swastikas and several other markings and symbols were spray-painted on one of the upper levels of the parking garage. No suspect(s) information was provided.

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

On October 15, officers concluded an investigation into a student possessing a weapon at Bennet Elementary School, located at 8800 Old Dominion Dr in Manassas (20110) on October 14. The investigation revealed the student, a 9-year-old boy, took a large hunting knife from his home, belonging to his mother, later identified as the accused, before going to school. The student did not threaten other students or staff or display the knife. Following the investigation, the student’s mother, identified as Alison Elisabeth MRGAN, was charged.

Charged on October 15: [No photo available]

Alison Elisabeth MRGAN, 36, of Manassas

Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Daily Incident Report for October 20, 2026

FRAUD

Adelaide Court | 10/19 10:11 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding identity theft. The victim reported receiving an email stating that the victim had purchased a Best Buy membership and a laptop. The victim then reported receiving a notification that there was an inquiry on their credit. After further review, the victim noticed that a credit card had been opened in their name. Deputy Pitts advised the victim to freeze their accounts. No suspects have been identified at this time.

LARCENY

Richmond Highway | 10/19 1:55 p.m. | Deputy Griffis responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that one of their vehicles was missing. Camera footage from the area provided no further information. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

920 Wonder Road | 10/19 5:01 p.m. | Deputy Frye responded to an intoxicated person report at the nearby Wawa. Information was provided that the suspect was stumbling in the median before going to the store. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The suspect made several threats towards units on scene. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old male from Stafford. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Daily Incident Report for October 19, 2026

FRAUD

Steeplechase Road | 10/16 1:19 p.m. | Deputy Jensen responded to a fraud report regarding an altered check. The victim reported that they mailed a check, but later noticed that the check had been stolen, altered, and cashed. Deputy Jensen advised the victim to notify their bank to launch an investigation.

Richmond Highway | 10/16 3:11 p.m. | Deputy Robertson responded to a fraud report regarding altered checks. The victim reported depositing checks through their phone. The victim then noticed that the checks had been altered and cashed by the suspect. Deputy Robertson advised the victim to monitor their account and report any additional fraudulent activity.

Bradbury Way | 10/17 2:00 p.m. | Deputy Ryan responded to a fraud report regarding a Navy Federal Credit Union scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Navy Federal Credit Union regarding suspicious activity on the victim’s account. The suspects then instructed the victim to transfer funds into an account owned by the suspects. After the funds were transferred, the victim contacted their bank, which advised the victim of the scam. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Streamview Drive | 10/18 8:18 p.m. | Deputy Wagner responded to a fraud report regarding an Apple Federal Credit Union scam. The victim reported receiving an email claiming to be from Apple Federal Credit Union regarding suspicious activity on the victim’s account. The suspects then instructed the victim to purchase Bitcoin on a CashApp account with the suspects’ card linked. After the funds were transferred, the suspects stated that the victim’s other bank accounts had become compromised and they needed to transfer additional funds. After the additional funds were transferred, the victim recognized the scam and stopped all contact with the suspects. The victim contacted the legitimate Apple Federal Credit Union, which advised the victim of the scam. A police report was needed for the investigation.

LARCENY

Forbes Street | 10/17 1:12 p.m. | Deputy Jensen responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen catalytic converter. The victim reported hearing a loud noise when they started their vehicle and noticed that their catalytic converter had been stolen. No cameras were available in the area to capture the incident.

DUI: A 43-year-old male from Stafford was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

1941 Richmond Highway | 10/18 1:56 p.m. | Deputy Palotay responded to an intoxicated person report at the nearby Taco Bell. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an unsteady balance. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 59-year-old male from Fredericksburg. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

WEAPONS

Blue and Gray Parkway and Kings Highway | 10/18 3:16 p.m. | Deputy Daigle observed a vehicle with an expired inspection and conducted a traffic stop. An initial investigation found that the vehicle was unregistered and the driver had previous convictions. A search of the vehicle resulted in a firearm being located in the glove box. It was confirmed that the driver did not have a concealed carry permit. The driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was identified as a 28-year-old male from Bowling Green. He was charged with driving with an expired inspection, driving with an expired registration, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and weapon possession by a felon. He was released on an unsecured bond.

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