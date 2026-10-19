Suspect dies after driving at deputies in Spotsylvania officer-involved shooting, VSP says

Updated October 19, 2026, 11:12 a.m. ET

Virginia State Police said a 39-year-old man died Sunday after he drove his vehicle at Spotsylvania deputies and fired at them, wounding one, while deputies investigated a domestic-related shooting.

Deputies were called about 12:39 p.m. Oct. 18 to the 11,000 block of Hickory Creek Drive for reports of a domestic-related shooting, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office said. As part of the investigation, responding deputies encountered the suspect in his vehicle in the 11,000 block of Smoke Tree Boulevard. The suspect drove the vehicle at the deputies and fired at them, wounding one deputy. Deputies then returned fire.

The suspect, Jerson David Martinez-Coreva, 39, died at the scene. The wounded deputy, struck by gunfire, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains open. Virginia State Police is investigating at the request of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

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