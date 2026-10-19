The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department for 25-year-old Ty’Quay Khaleem Woodall.

Woodall is described as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 212 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot on Monday, October 19, 2026, at about 9 a.m. He was possibly wearing a T-shirt and shorts of unknown color and was carrying a white backpack.

The investigating agency determined that the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department 24/7 dispatch at (540) 582-7118 or call 911 if seen.

Complete information is available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

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