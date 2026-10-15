Police Blotter: ICE arrests man with child sex abuse material conviction; passenger dies in Woodbridge crash

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Guatemalan national who has a felony conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material. Prince William County police reported a fatal crash on Dale Boulevard that killed an 83-year-old passenger, a death investigation in a Gainesville commuter lot, a residential burglary, and two arrests including a felony assault near Manassas. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported two fraud cases and a hit-and-run that damaged a mailbox.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Arrest

ICE Washington, D.C. officers arrested Luis Antonio Alejandro-Ramos, a Guatemalan national, on Sept. 7, 2026. Alejandro-Ramos has a felony conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material. Authorities in Arlington arrested him on Feb. 28, 2025, and charged him with felony possession of child pornography. On Sept. 12, 2025, the Arlington Circuit Court convicted and sentenced him to three years in prison; the court suspended all three years and ordered three years of supervised probation. ICE entered him into removal proceedings; he remains in ICE custody pending the outcome of those proceedings.

Prince William County Police Department

Fatal Crash Investigation

On October 14 at approximately 12:22 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Kingsman Road in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2023 BMW i4 was traveling on Dale Boulevard approaching the intersection of Kingsman Road when it collided with a 2018 Ford Focus that was entering the intersection from Kingsman Road. The driver of the BMW i4, identified as a 19-year-old woman, and the driver of the Ford Focus, identified as an 81-year-old man, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The passenger of the Ford Focus, identified as an 83-year-old woman, sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Death Investigation

On October 14 at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the commuter lot located at 7250 New Stable Way in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a report of an unconscious individual. The investigation revealed officers located the individual, a 69-year-old man, inside a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted injury to the upper body. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Residential Burglary

On October 14 at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of River Walk Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered through the unlocked front door and took a purse, before leaving the area on foot. No property damage or additional missing items were reported. The suspect was described as a Black male, 6’1”, skinny build, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants, with a black t-shirt covering his face.

Felony Assault [Hate Crime]

On October 14, officers responded to the Five Guys, located at 7366 Sudley Road near Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, was intoxicated and was acting belligerent towards employees. During the encounter, the accused became aggressive, called an employee a racial slur then assaulted him, before leaving the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Officers quickly located the accused and took him into custody. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jeffrey Michael Jones, was arrested.

Arrested on October 14: [No photo available]

Jeffrey Michael Jones, 49

Charged with felony assault, obstruction of justice and public intoxication

Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

On October 14 at 7:06 p.m., officers initiated a vehicle stop in the area of Smoketown Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge (22192) for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as the accused, became belligerent and refused to provide the officer with her information or exit the vehicle. When the officer attempted to detain the accused, she became aggressive and assaulted the officer, before being removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Samantha Lynette Blain, was arrested.

Arrested on October 14: [No photo available]

Samantha Lynette Blain, 40, of Woodbridge

Charged with assault and battery on a LEO, obstruction of justice, unlawful stopping on a highway, use of a handheld device while driving, livestreaming while driving, failure to exhibit license and failure to wear a seatbelt

Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud — Glenwood Avenue

Glenwood Avenue | 10/14 8:23 a.m. | Deputy Sullivan responded to a fraud report regarding a gift card scam. The victim reported receiving an email claiming that they purchased a gift card. The victim called the provided number to dispute the purchase. The suspects stated that the victim would receive a refund for the gift card amount. The suspects then claimed that the FDIC had deposited a significant amount of money by mistake into an account for the victim, and the victim needed to complete a wire transfer. The victim provided the suspect with computer access and personally identifiable information, as well as transferring a portion of the requested funds. The victim’s bank then put a hold on the victim’s account. Deputy Sullivan advised the victim to contact their banks to notify them of the fraud, as well as remove all malware that had been installed.

Fraud — Whitson Woods Place

Whitson Woods Place | 10/14 5:23 p.m. | Deputy Courtney responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized account opening. The victim reported receiving an email stating that a credit card account had been opened in the victim’s name. The victim contacted the legitimate bank, which closed the account and launched an investigation. The victim also froze their credit. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Hit and Run — Truslow Road

Truslow Road | 10/14 2:04 p.m. | Deputy Motley responded to a hit-and-run report in the area. The victim reported that their mailbox had been damaged. Upon arriving on scene, Deputy Motley observed the damage to the mailbox, as well as locating a side-view mirror. An initial canvass of the area provided no further information.

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