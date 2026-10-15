Obituary: Benjamin Deaver

Benjamin Deaver (Age 38)

Memorial service info

Benjamin “Benny” “Ben” Deaver was born June 30, 1988 and passed away suddenly July 18, 2026 at the age of 38.

Ben was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in January 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne, in June 2024. He is survived by his mother, Terri of Marine City, MI, siblings Kesha (George) King of Gibraltar, MI; Dan Bowerson of Indian Mound, TN; & Dianna of Fredericksburg, VA, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ben graduated from Woodbridge SHS in 2006.

Ben lived in Virginia for some time after graduating high school and moved to Michigan for several years, back to Virginia and then settled for the last several years in Tennessee with his older brother, Dan.

He had a quick wit and was very family oriented. Ben was hardworking and had a great work ethic. Even struggling with his illness he did his best to work hard everyday.

Ben will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure to know him.