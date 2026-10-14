Spotsylvania Sheriff Seeks 17-Year-Old in CODI Alert; Last Seen in Luray Area

The Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert at 6 p.m. Wednesday on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for 17-year-old Savannah Violet McGehee, who was last seen Oct. 14 in the area of Luray.

McGehee is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen possibly wearing blue jeans and an off-white sweater.

Investigators said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 582-7115, its 24-hour dispatch line.

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