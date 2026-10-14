Fredericksburg Police Announce Arrest of Walking Trails Rapist

Fredericksburg police say they have arrested a man in Guatemala in connection with two rapes on city walking trails, one in October 2025 and one in May 2026.

Cesar Paau-Pan, 22, of Spotsylvania, faces 11 charges, including four counts of rape by force. He was arrested in Guatemala on Oct. 13 and remains in custody there while extradition proceeds, according to a Fredericksburg Police Department release issued Wednesday.

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On October 19, 2025, the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a reported rape along the canal path near Dale Street between Washington Avenue and Emancipation Highway (US Route 1). The victim in this assault was grabbed from behind and taken to the ground by the suspect. A passerby interrupted the attack, causing the suspect to flee the area. Detective Lovett was assigned as the lead investigator, and DNA was collected during the investigation.

On May 31, 2026, the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a second reported rape that occurred on Ficklen Island – riparian land just upstream of Old Mill Park. The victim in this assault was grabbed, and a rag was placed over her mouth. The victim reported that the suspect was wearing distinctive footwear and would likely have sustained an injury to his hand because of her efforts to defend herself. Detective Mejia was assigned as the lead investigator, and DNA was collected during the investigation.

DNA samples from both the May and October cases were sent to the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) for comparison. DFS later confirmed that the DNA evidence for the first case included evidence of a single individual. At that time, the suspect’s identity for the first case remained unknown because no known contributor samples were on file to compare the DNA profile against. Investigators continued reviewing and processing digital and physical evidence, conducting witness interviews, and examining available surveillance footage to identify the suspect and develop additional leads.

On June 17, 2026, Detective Mejia was on call and investigating an unrelated incident in the City. Detective Mejia overheard a dispatched incident regarding an indecent exposure investigation being handled by an officer along the riverbank in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. The reporting party, an adult male related to one of the victims, indicated that two female juveniles reported seeing a male masturbating in front of them. Recognizing similarities between the dispatched suspect description and those associated with the recent sexual assault reports, Detective Mejia inquired about the suspect’s footwear and potential injuries consistent with those sustained during the May 31 assault. Officers detained the suspect without incident in a nearby wooded area along the riverbank. The suspect, Cesar Paau-Pan, 22, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Paau-Pan was transported to the Fredericksburg Police Department, and Detective Mejia conducted an interview where she noted that Paau-Pan was wearing footwear and had a hand injury consistent with the information developed during the May 31 investigation. A sample of Paau-Pan’s DNA was collected and submitted to DFS for analysis and comparison to the DNA evidence for each rape. Investigators did not yet have probable cause for an arrest in the October 19 and May 31 assaults. Officers transported Paau-Pan to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was ordered to be held on $1,000 bond for the indecent exposure incident.

While incarcerated on his indecent exposure charges stemming from the June 17 incident, federal authorities lodged an immigration detainer against Paau-Pan. He was released into their custody on June 19, 2026. Paau-Pan voluntarily departed the United States for Guatemala on July 18, 2026, following a voluntary departure hearing. As a reminder, the Fredericksburg Police Department does not inquire about any person’s immigration status unless necessary for an investigation. The full policy can be read here Immigration Status Policy.

Recognizing the crime’s significance and the potential threat to public safety, Detective Lovett and Detective Mejia worked closely with the City of Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to expedite DFS forensic testing of Paau-Pan’s DNA sample.

On August 3, 2026, investigators were notified that Paau-Pan was the contributor of the DNA samples collected for the assault on October 19, 2025. After receiving these results, the Fredericksburg Police Department learned that Paau-Pan was no longer in the United States.

About a week later, investigators were notified that Paau-Pan was also implicated, by DNA evidence, in the assault on May 31, 2026.

The Grand Jury issued indictments against Paau-Pan on August 24, 2026. The Fredericksburg Police Department was prohibited from releasing information at that time because a court order sealed the information in order to protect the needs of the international extradition.

There are eleven charges against Paau-Pan:

Four counts of Rape by Force (two victims)

Two counts of Forcible Sodomy (two victims)

Two counts of Abduction with Intent to Defile (two victims)

Attempted Forcible Sodomy (one victim)

Aggravated Sexual Battery (one victim)

Strangulation (one victim)

With the assistance of federal authorities, Paau-Pan was located and arrested in Guatemala on October 13, 2026, and is currently in their custody. Paau-Pan has due process rights in Guatemala to contest the extradition back to the United States. Those proceedings could take several months. The Fredericksburg charges will be served when he is returned to Virginia.

These incidents raised understandable concerns about public safety, particularly along our canal paths. Our canal paths are a cherished part of our city, enjoyed daily by residents and visitors alike. We remain committed to ensuring these spaces remain safe and welcoming for everyone. “The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Chief of Police Betsy Mason. “We are grateful for the trust and support of Fredericksburg residents as we worked to resolve these cases and restore a sense of security to our city. I am incredibly proud of the persistence and dedication our detectives and officers have demonstrated, as well as their unwavering commitment to bringing this case to justice.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Richmond and the United States Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs for their critical assistance in coordinating with U.S. and Guatemalan authorities to secure the arrest and extradition of Paau-Pan from Guatemala. We appreciate our partnership with the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for assistance in navigating this complex investigation.