Prince William

Dumfries clears last local permits for Old Stagecoach grocery project

By PLN News
Applicant rendering of the grocery front, from the Dumfries Town Council agenda packet for Oct. 6, 2026. Not a photo of the site. Credit: Town of Dumfries agenda packet.

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