Prince William Dumfries clears last local permits for Old Stagecoach grocery project By PLN News Published October 14, 2026 at 8:30AM Applicant rendering of the grocery front, from the Dumfries Town Council agenda packet for Oct. 6, 2026. Not a photo of the site. Credit: Town of Dumfries agenda packet. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas