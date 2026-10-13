Police Blotter: Armed Robbery Reported on Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge

Prince William County police said a 23-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday on Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge. Officers also released details of several other arrests, including a sexual-battery case near Manassas and an assault on officers. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office daily report listed a hit-and-run arrest, DUI cases, and a vandalism report.

Prince William County Police Department

Armed Robbery — 12500 block of Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge

On October 13, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 12500 block of Gordon Blvd in Woodbridge (22192) at approximately 1:34 a.m. that morning. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was walking in the area when she was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s purse before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect was described as a black male aged 20-25 years, 6’0”, 200 lbs, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Attempted Armed Robbery | Reckless Handling of a Firearm — 10200 block of Festival Ln near Manassas

On October 10 at 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 10200 block of Festival Ln near Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old man, was in the parking lot in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim was able to separate from the man and leave the area on foot before gunshots were heard. Officers recovered multiple shell casings in the area and determined the victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with long hair.

Abduction with Intent to Defile | Felony Sexual Battery — 7-Eleven, 12125 Dumfries Rd near Manassas

On October 11, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 12125 Dumfries Rd near Manassas (20112) at approximately 3:11 p.m. that afternoon. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was in the parking lot when she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused forcefully hugged the victim, preventing her from leaving, before inappropriately touching her. The victim was able to separate herself from the accused before leaving the area and reporting the incident to police. No injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants and the accused, identified as Jose MEDINA, was arrested.

Arrested on October 13: Jose MEDINA, 58, of Manassas. Charged with abduction with intent to defile and felony sexual battery. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Malicious Wounding — 10600 block of Automotive Dr near Manassas

On October 10 at 8:01 p.m., officers responded to the 10600 block of Automotive Dr near Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old man, observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, looking into vehicles. During the encounter, the victim and accused got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the accused assaulted the victim. The victim and accused both sustained injuries and were separately transported to an area hospital for treatment. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Antonio Okeith DODSON, was arrested.

Arrested on October 10: Antonio Okeith DODSON, 45, of no fixed address. Charged with malicious wounding. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Armed Robbery — 7300 block of Sudley Rd near Manassas

On October 10, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 7300 block of Sudley Rd near Manassas (20109) at approximately 4:31 p.m. that afternoon. The investigation revealed the victim, a 19-year-old man, was in the area when he was approached by an unknown man and woman, later identified as the two accused. During the encounter, one of the accused brandished a knife and took the victim’s belongings from his person while the second accused took the victim’s backpack, before both left in a vehicle. Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and detained the two accused without incident. No injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Dale Anthony WILLIAMS and Whitney Lynn ROMBERGER, were arrested.

Arrested on October 10: Dale Anthony WILLIAMS, 39, of Manassas. Charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Arrested on October 10: Whitney Lynn ROMBERGER, 36, of Manassas. Charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer — 8800 block of Peregrine Heights Rd near Manassas

On October 9 at 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8800 block of Peregrine Heights Rd near Manassas (20111) to investigate a domestic dispute. During the course of the investigation, officers detained one of the involved parties, later identified as the accused. As officers took the accused into custody, she became aggressive and assaulted the officers multiple times, before being secured. While in transit to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the accused continued to be aggressive, kicking the police cruiser and assaulting an officer, before being secured. Minor injuries were reported by one of the involved officers. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Martha Ivonne PEREZ PINA, was arrested.

Arrested on October 9: Martha Ivonne PEREZ PINA, 27, of Manassas. Charged with three counts of assault & battery on a LEO, one count of attempted malicious wounding, one count of domestic assault & battery and one count of obstruction of justice. Court date: Pending | Status: $5000 Secured.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Hit and Run — Sassafras Lane

Sassafras Lane | 10/9 8:07 a.m. | Deputy Cassetta responded to a hit-and-run report in the area. Information was provided that a vehicle had struck a stop sign and Halloween decorations before driving off. Upon arriving on scene, Deputy Cassetta observed damage to a stop sign, crosswalk sign, and Halloween decorations, as well as plastic vehicle parts on the road. Camera footage in the area showed the suspect hitting the signs and decorations before continuing down the road. An initial canvass of the area resulted in the vehicle being located nearby. Upon making contact, the suspect admitted to hitting the signs and decorations, as well as failing to exchange information or contact law enforcement. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as Zaelondriea Greene, 29, of Stafford. Greene was charged with hit and run on unattended property and was released on a summons.

Fraud — Courthouse Road

Courthouse Road | 10/9 2:55 p.m. | Deputy Floirendo responded to a fraud report regarding an altered check. The victim reported writing a check for payment, which was later deposited online by the recipient. The victim then reported receiving a text message that stated the same check had been altered and cashed by a different person. The victim notified their bank, which locked the victim’s account. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Larceny — 1090 Stafford Marketplace (Target)

1090 Stafford Marketplace | 10/9 8:05 p.m. | Deputy Lee responded to a larceny in progress at the nearby Target. Information was provided that the suspect had entered the restroom with items. The suspect eventually exited the restroom and was transported to the loss prevention office. Camera footage showed the suspect selecting several items, opening them, and then concealing them before entering the restroom. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath and glassy eyes. The suspect was subsequently arrested. Alcoholic beverages, multiple shoplifted items, and burglary tools were found on the suspect’s person. The suspect was identified as Kyle Schrake, 18, of Stafford. Schrake was charged with possession of burglary tools, shoplifting, unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages, and public intoxication. Schrake was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Larceny — Glendale Drive

Glendale Drive | 10/10 10:29 a.m. | Deputy Sullivan responded to a larceny report in the area. The victim reported that their vehicle had been broken into and items had been taken. The available camera footage was unable to identify the suspect.

DUI — General Chambliss Way and Austin Ridge Drive

General Chambliss Way and Austin Ridge Drive | 10/10 3:19 a.m. | Deputy Osborn and Deputy Frye responded to a hit-and-run report in the area. Information was provided that the suspect rear-ended the victim on I-95 before leaving the scene. The suspect then crashed their vehicle at the intersection of General Chambliss Way and Austin Ridge Drive. Upon making contact, the suspect and passenger displayed signs of impairment, including an unsteady balance, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The suspect and passenger admitted to consuming alcohol right before driving. Field sobriety tests were administered, and a breath sample was received. The suspect and passenger were subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample revealed that the suspect’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The suspect was identified as Sebastean Ready, 21, of Stafford. Ready was charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and reckless driving. The passenger was identified as Shane Patterson, 19, of Harrisonburg. Patterson was charged with public intoxication and unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage. Ready and Patterson were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds.

DUI — Mount Olive Road and Poplar Road

Mount Olive Road and Poplar Road | 10/10 6:47 p.m. | Deputy Hart responded to an auto accident in the area. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. An opened alcoholic beverage was found in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were administered, and a breath sample was received. The driver was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as John Gentry, 25, of McLean. Gentry was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and a traffic lane violation.

Traffic Offenses — Warrenton Road

Warrenton Road | 10/10 10:19 p.m. | Sergeant Jett observed two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The first vehicle attempted to flee by turning off its lights, but the vehicle lost control and came to a stop. The second vehicle initially fled from the scene, but ran a red light and was involved in an auto accident. Both drivers lied to units on scene before admitting to speeding. Both drivers were subsequently arrested. The first vehicle’s driver was identified as Darien Glenn, 18, of Fredericksburg. Glenn was charged with reckless driving, racing, a traffic lane violation, and driving without headlights. Glenn was released on a summons. The second vehicle’s driver was identified as Da’Jon Marshall, 18, of Fredericksburg. Marshall was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, racing, and failure to obey traffic lights. Marshall was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Public Intoxication — MacGregor Ridge Road

MacGregor Ridge Road | 10/11 8:10 a.m. | Deputy Hubbard responded to an intoxicated person report in the area. Information was provided that the suspect was knocking on the door of a residence, and the homeowner did not know the suspect. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including an unsteady balance, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as Ruth Davey, 51, of Spotsylvania. Davey was charged with public intoxication.

Public Intoxication — 14 Simpson Road (Days Inn)

14 Simpson Road | 10/11 6:47 p.m. | First Sergeant Jacobeen responded to a disturbance at the Days Inn Motel. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an unsteady balance. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as Jose Argueta Montano, 25, of Washington, D.C. Argueta Montano was charged with public intoxication.

Vandalism — Warrenton Road

Warrenton Road | 10/12 8:02 p.m. | Deputy Ramos responded to a vandalism report in the area. The victim reported that their van was leaking gasoline after being parked in a parking lot. Upon further inspection, the victim noticed a hole had been drilled into the gas tank. No cameras were available in the area to capture the incident.

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