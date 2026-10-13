Harley Brydon of Stafford, Katherine Gonzales of Woodbridge and Christopher Izenour of Bristow were recently elected to membership in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Brydon was elected at Boise State University. Gonzales was elected at Texas State University. Izenour was elected at Mississippi State University.

They are among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible.

Founded in 1897, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses. Its mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”

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