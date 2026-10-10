Quantico lists live-fire training through Oct. 23

Marine Corps Base Quantico listed live-fire training from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, including overnight operations, the base said.

A multi-day range starts Oct. 9 at 6 a.m. and ends Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., with live-fire demos of 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), missiles, rockets, and 7.62mm and below.

Oct. 15 is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 pounds and below (non-fragmentation).

Oct. 16 is 7 a.m. to midnight, 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), missiles, rockets, and small arms.

A second multi-day range starts Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. and ends Oct. 23 at midnight, with live-fire demos of 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), fragmentation grenades, 60/81mm mortars, and 7.62mm and below.

The base said schedules can change and that residents can expect some noise because training is continuous. Noise advisories are at quantico.marines.mil.

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