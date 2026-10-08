Police Blotter: Man held after bomb threat at juvenile detention center near Manassas

Prince William County police said a 38-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he called the Juvenile Detention Center near Manassas and threatened to blow up the facility, then assaulted officers. No injuries were reported. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office daily incident report listed a public-intoxication arrest at a Wyche Road Sheetz and a DUI stop near Hospital Center Boulevard.

Prince William County Police Department

Threats to bomb and assault on officers — Dumfries Road, near Manassas

On October 8 at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the Juvenile Detention Center, at 14873 Dumfries Road near Manassas (20112), to investigate what was originally dispatched as a phone call complaint, the Thursday daily incident report said. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, called into the center and threatened to blow up the facility. Officers located the accused at this residence and detained him. While being escorted to a police cruiser, the accused became aggressive and assaulted officers multiple times, before being secured. No injuries were reported by the officers. The accused was identified as Peshwaz Azad Waise, 38, of Manassas. Waise was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of threats to bomb. He was held without bond. A court date is pending. The report said no photo was available.

Assault on an officer — Kentucky Avenue and Alaska Road, Woodbridge

On October 7 at 5:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kentucky Avenue and Alaska Road in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed an individual, later identified as the accused, struck multiple unoccupied vehicles before striking a stop sign and fence. During the encounter, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and the accused became aggressive and assaulted an officer, before being detained. No injuries were reported by the officer. The accused was identified as Frans Misael Caal Romero, 22, of Woodbridge. Caal Romero was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, and driving without a license. Status: $3,000 secured bond. A court date is pending. The report said no photo was available.

Assault on an officer — Daniel Stuart Square, Woodbridge

On October 7 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a report of a disorderly individual. Responding officers located the individual, later identified as the accused, and determined he was intoxicated. Officers took the accused into custody and, while at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, the accused assaulted an officer, before being secured. No injuries were reported by the officer. The accused was identified as Justin Antonio Espinoza, 36, of Woodbridge. Espinoza was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. He was held without bond. A court date is pending. The report said no photo was available.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in the Prince William County report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Vandalism — 17 Commuter Lot

At 4:58 a.m. Oct. 7, Deputy Brown responded to a vandalism report at the 17 Commuter Lot, the Thursday daily incident report said. The victim reported that while fueling their vehicle, they noticed fuel leaking onto the ground, then noticed a hole in the fuel tank. The victim reported previously parking the vehicle in the commuter lot. Deputy Brown observed the damage and fuel beneath the vehicle. No suspects have been identified.

Fraud — Anvil Road

At 11:25 a.m. Oct. 7, Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report on Anvil Road regarding a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office impersonation scam. The victim reported a phone call claiming to be with the sheriff’s office about a missed court date. The suspects said the victim could avoid being charged by paying a fee through a barcode. After the funds were transferred, the victim recognized the scam and stopped contact. Deputy Pitts advised the victim that the sheriff’s office will never contact somebody to pay a fine to avoid arrest, nor will any law enforcement agency.

Fraud — Steeplechase Road

At 3:40 p.m. Oct. 7, Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report on Steeplechase Road regarding altered checks. The victim reported mailing several checks for payment that were never received, then received a bank fraud alert about unauthorized withdrawals. The victim noticed the checks had been altered and cashed. The bank closed the account and placed fraud alerts on pending checks.

Public intoxication — Wyche Road

At 1:20 p.m. Oct. 7, Deputy J. Jones responded to a disturbance at the nearby Sheetz at 15 Wyche Road. Information was provided that the suspect was possibly intoxicated and acting aggressively toward vehicles. Deputy Jones observed the suspect yelling at a customer. The suspect displayed an odor of alcohol and an unsteady balance and was arrested. While being detained, the suspect attempted to resist arrest, and additional charges were brought. The suspect also made threatening statements toward Deputy Jones. The suspect was identified as Corey Cochran, 28, of Richmond. Cochran was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, and public intoxication, and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Larceny — Cambridge Street

At 3:13 p.m. Oct. 7, Deputy Kamran responded to a larceny report on Cambridge Street regarding a stolen vehicle tag. The victim reported the tag was missing. No cameras were available in the area. The tag was entered as stolen.

DUI — Fidelity Lane and Hospital Center Boulevard

At 3:49 p.m. Oct. 7, Deputy Daigle observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Fidelity Lane and Hospital Center Boulevard and stopped it. The driver displayed glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. An empty bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, and an opened alcoholic beverage was in the cup holder. Field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample was received. The driver was identified as Hector Rivera Santana, 44, of Stafford. Rivera Santana was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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