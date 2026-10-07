Prince William County police said two people shattered the front door of a Dale City vape shop early Tuesday, took merchandise, and left in a red sedan. No arrests were listed.

Prince William County Police Department

Commercial burglary — Mapledale Plaza, Woodbridge

On Oct. 6 at 2:32 a.m., officers responded to Tobacco King & Vape, 5820 Mapledale Plaza in Dale City, to investigate a burglary, the Tuesday daily incident report said. The investigation revealed two unknown individuals shattered the glass front door and made entry into the business. The suspects took merchandise before leaving the area in a red sedan with tinted windows. Police described the suspects as two individuals wearing dark-colored clothing. No arrests were listed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.