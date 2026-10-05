Police Blotter: 29-year-old man found dead in a Nokesville field

Prince William County police said a 29-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning in a field off Burwell Road in Nokesville. Spotsylvania deputies said Yousaf Chaudhry, 18, of Spotsylvania, died Friday night after a Corvette left Smith Station Road and hit trees. The Monday reports also list a residential burglary in Nokesville, an attempted burglary in Woodbridge, three DUI arrests in Stafford, and a planned sobriety checkpoint near Manassas tonight.

Prince William County Police Department

Death investigation — Burwell Road, Nokesville

On Oct. 4 at 9:38 a.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of Burwell Road in Nokesville (20181) for a report of an unconscious individual, the Monday daily incident report said. The investigation revealed the individual, a 29-year-old man, was located in a nearby field with an apparent self-inflicted injury. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. Police said more information will be released if deemed necessary. The report did not name the man.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Fatal crash — Smith Station Road

On Oct. 2, 2026, at about 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5900 block of Smith Station Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted Oct. 5. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was dead at the scene. A red 2006 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling northbound, left the roadway to the left, and struck multiple trees. Speed appears to have been a factor. The driver was identified as Yousaf Chaudhry, 18, of Spotsylvania. Next of kin have been notified. The Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Tips: 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822, or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.

Prince William County Police Department

Residential burglary — Vint Hill Road, Nokesville

On Oct. 2 at 9:33 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 12400 block of Vint Hill Road in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a burglary. Two unknown men made entry through the rear door, then left on foot. No damage to property was reported and no items were reported missing. Police described one suspect as a white male wearing an orange shirt, brown pants, orange gloves and a Bass Pro Shops baseball cap, and the other as a white male wearing a blue shirt, brown pants, blue gloves and an American flag baseball cap.

Attempted residential burglary — Wood Street, Woodbridge

On Oct. 3, officers responded to a residence in the 13500 block of Wood Street in Woodbridge (22191) for an attempted burglary reported at about 2 p.m. that day. An unknown man attempted to force open the front door, then left in a red sedan. No entry was made and no items were reported missing. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, medium build, wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Sobriety checkpoint — near Manassas

Prince William County police said they will run a planned sobriety checkpoint in the Manassas area tonight, Oct. 5, from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The post did not name the road. The department said the checkpoint is part of the message to deter drunk and impaired driving: drive sober, or get pulled over.

Anyone with information on the incidents in the daily report is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud — Aquia Drive

The Oct. 5 daily incident report said that at 9:37 a.m. Oct. 2, Deputy Sharp responded to a fraud report on Aquia Drive regarding an unauthorized withdrawal attempt. The victim reported receiving an alert from their bank. The bank rejected the withdrawal and froze the account, and advised the victim to file a police report. The victim stated they had mailed a check for payment recently, but it was never received. No suspects have been identified.

DUI — Cambridge Street

At 4:48 p.m. Oct. 2, Deputy Kotter responded to a reckless driver report in the area of Cambridge Street. The driver was failing to maintain the lane and traveling at inconsistent speeds. Deputy Kotter stopped the vehicle. The driver displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample was received. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as Shanai Clarke, 40, of Caret. Clarke was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

DUI — Richmond Highway

At 12:43 a.m. Oct. 3, First Sergeant Assur stopped a vehicle on Richmond Highway traveling without activated taillights or headlights. The driver displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech. A loose bullet was seen in the center console. The passenger admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle without a concealed carry permit. A breath sample at the Sheriff’s Office showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as Tomika Williams, 39, of Ruther Glen. Williams was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. The passenger was identified as Dre Carter, 25, of Stafford. Carter was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and released with a summons. The firearm was entered as evidence.

DUI — Pepper Tree Lane and Oak Drive

At 1:49 a.m. Oct. 4, Deputy Copeland responded to a suspicious vehicle at Pepper Tree Lane and Oak Drive. The driver used the horn, stopped abruptly, then got out and walked unsteadily before returning to the vehicle. The driver displayed glassy eyes, an unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcohol, and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier and driving to that location. Alcoholic beverages could be seen inside the vehicle. The driver declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was identified as Samuel Alcantara Hernandez, 35, of Stafford. Alcantara Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Larceny — Garrisonville Road

At 4:47 p.m. Oct. 3, Deputy Ramos responded to a larceny report at 315 Garrisonville Road, at the nearby OneLife Fitness, regarding a stolen wallet. The victim said a backpack had been placed in a gym locker and secured with a lock. Later, a fraud alert showed an unauthorized transaction, and the victim noticed credit cards were missing. The bank canceled the cards and launched a fraud investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Shoplifting — Stafford Marketplace

At 5:03 p.m. Oct. 3, Deputy Stamm responded to a larceny report at 1090 Stafford Marketplace, at the nearby Target. The suspect selected several items, concealed them in a backpack, and passed all points of sale without paying. Loss prevention stopped the suspect, who admitted to shoplifting. The suspect was identified as Ashley Smalls, 22, of Stafford. Smalls was charged with shoplifting, released with a summons, and trespassed from the store. All merchandise was returned.

Shoplifting — Wyche Road

At 5:56 p.m. Oct. 4, Sergeant Sypolt responded to a disturbance at the nearby Sheetz at 15 Wyche Road. The suspect displayed a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and an unsteady balance. Employees reported the suspect had shoplifted items, which were found in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was wanted out of Stafford County. The suspect was identified as Paul Grimes, 42, of Manassas Park. Grimes was charged with shoplifting and public intoxication, served on outstanding warrants, and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Weapons — Wyche Road

At 8:57 p.m. Oct. 3, First Sergeant Demirci stopped two vehicles driving erratically at 15 Wyche Road. Deputy Ryan assisted. Both drivers admitted to having a firearm in their vehicles without a concealed carry permit. One vehicle had a device that could conceal the rear license plate. The first driver was identified as Jamar Fullwood, 21, of Woodbridge. Fullwood was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and released with a summons. The second driver was identified as Russell Waller Jr., 22, of Manassas. Waller Jr. was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and improper mounting of a license plate, and released with a summons. Both firearms were entered as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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