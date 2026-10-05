Dumfries puts the grocery permits back on the table Tuesday

Dumfries Town Council will take up conditional use permits Tuesday for a 50,325-square-foot grocery, a drive-thru pharmacy, and 6,700 square feet of other retail at 17439 and 17471 Old Stage Coach Road, InsideNoVa reports.

The rezoning already passed 7-0 on Sept. 15. Potomac Local reported that vote. The permits were not voted that night. Chair Pro Tem Selonia Miles moved to adjourn after the rezoning, and only Mayor Derrick Wood dissented.

“We were in the middle of doing business,” Wood told InsideNoVa.

The applicant is Bridgeline Development of North Carolina. InsideNoVa, citing the Washington Business Journal, said Bridgeline has developed Publix stores and that the square footage matches Publix stores elsewhere, including one under construction at Ashland Square outside Manassas. The Tuesday items do not name Publix.