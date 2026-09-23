Prince William They tried to go home — then rezoned the junkyard for a grocery By PLN News Published September 23, 2026 at 7:10AM Dumfries Town Hall at 17739 Main Street in Dumfries. Photo: Potomac Local file This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Town Council