Angry says reimagining Prince William starts with the 2019 list, then the power grid

Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry says Prince William is not starting over. It is checking the 2019 list, then dealing with the power grid.

Angry joined the Potomac Local News podcast hours before the first Reimagining Prince William community conversation, set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, at Woodbridge Elementary School, 1550 Prince William Parkway. Chair Deshundra Jefferson and Woodbridge Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix are on that panel. A second session is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at the James J. McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court, with Jefferson and Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Registration is free.

Angry, who finished the term of the late John Jenkins and has been on the board since, tied the sessions to a 2019 charrette at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Residents then asked for parks, road work, and an indoor recreation center. A bond referendum followed. He said the east end is now getting pieces of that list.

The largest is the Prince William Parkway project that puts parkway lanes under Minnieville Road and removes the signal. Counting turn lanes, he said, about 20 lanes meet there. He said the work should move the intersection from a D rating toward a B, and that it is tied to the Quartz District, the county’s first Whole Foods, restaurants not yet named, and Venture Park. He also pointed to land bought for Neabsco Greenway and Andrew Leitch Park. More homes are coming, he said, because the county has been short of them.

On taxes, Angry said the real estate rate was $1.21 per $100 of assessed value when he arrived in 2019 and is 85.5 cents now. The board in April 2026 set the fiscal 2027 rate at 86.5 cents per $100, up from an 85-cent proposal, to restore school funding. He credited a larger commercial base, including data centers, and said the county now has to change course.

His data center line was about control, not a ban. Supervisors voted 8-0 on September 22, 2026, to end most by-right data center development and shrink the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District from about 9,700 acres to roughly 3,641. Owners already inside the overlay have 90 days to file applications that could keep land in the reduced district. Angry had asked for 120 days. He compared the old overlay to a brush fire: once land was selling for about $3 million an acre, he said, farms had a price that houses could not match. The Prince William Digital Gateway, the proposed campus outside Manassas National Battlefield Park along Pageland Lane, is not going forward.

What he would not drop is Dominion Energy. Transmission lines and substations, he said, are now a single problem for data centers, houses, and shopping centers. “We have a situation where we’re building communities that we can’t power, and that’s never good.”

The unfinished 2019 item is the indoor sports complex once discussed for county land off Interstate 95 near Potomac Mills. Angry said he has pushed it since 2020 and never had the five votes an eight-member board needs. He separated that project from the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center, which Dale City residents taxed themselves to build. He wants a hydraulic track, courts, and a graduation hall. Thirteen county high schools still hold commencement in Fairfax County, he said, and the hotels, restaurants, and gas spending go with them. He cited Prince William Olympian Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, the Gar-Field graduate who won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 1984 Summer Olympics, and said she trained in school hallways in winter.

On schools, Angry backed the decision not to build a 14th high school the division could not fill. He called the drop in children a county, state, and national problem, and said older neighborhoods are not refilling classrooms fast enough. The pressure he does see is houses rented beyond what the buyer can carry, including basement units, and neighborhood streets that were not built for that many cars.

The full interview is on the Potomac Local News podcast.

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