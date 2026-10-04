Quantico lists live-fire training through Oct. 16

Marine Corps Base Quantico listed live-fire training from Oct. 2 through Oct. 16, including overnight operations, the base said.

Oct. 2 is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a live-fire demo of 50 pounds and below, non-fragmentation. Oct. 7 is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the same class plus 7.62mm. Oct. 8 runs 8 a.m. to midnight. A multi-day range starts Oct. 9 at 6 a.m. and ends Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., and adds missiles and rockets. Oct. 15 is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 pounds and below. Oct. 16 is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50 pounds and below. The base said schedules can change and that residents can expect some noise because training is continuous. Noise advisories are at quantico.marines.mil.