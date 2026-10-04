Maryland’s governor visits Virginia to stump for Vindman, according to Cole’s Facebook page

Delegate Joshua Cole said on his Facebook page Saturday that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was back in the 65th House district as volunteers launched for Rep. Eugene Vindman.

“Honored to welcome Governor Wes Moore BACK to the 65th district today as we launched volunteers for Eugene Vindman for Congress,” Cole wrote. “31 days to go.”

Cole did not say where in the district the launch was, or what time. The post went up at 4:32 p.m. The photos are from Saturday, Oct. 3.

Vindman, the Democratic incumbent, is seeking a second term in the 7th Congressional District on Nov. 3. Republican Doug Ollivant of Culpeper County is the challenger. Independent Alaha Ahrar of Dumfries and Libertarian Taner Lopez are also on the ballot.

The University of Mary Washington cancelled the only public debate on the calendar, set for Sept. 22 in Dodd Auditorium, after Ollivant dropped off a slate Vindman never joined. Ahrar and Lopez had accepted. Ollivant cited a medical issue. The university has not set a makeup.