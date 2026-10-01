News Links: Woodbridge Housing Golf Tournament Friday; Caroline Judge Speaks at Local Heroes

Good Shepherd Housing Foundation’s third annual Make Home Possible golf tournament is Friday at Old Hickory in Woodbridge, and a Caroline County native who became Virginia’s first Black female judge was the keynote at a Local Heroes banquet in Bowling Green.

On the calendar

Coming up

Make Home Possible golf tournament — Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Hickory Golf Course, 11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge. According to the Potomac Local events calendar, Good Shepherd Housing Foundation’s third annual tournament is a day of golf, contests, and raffles, with proceeds meant to help the foundation keep affordable homes in Prince William County.

Manassas Fall Jubilee — Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West Street. Potomac Local News has the Saturday festival, the 43rd, already up: free admission, craft booths, food, and live music on Center Street and the side streets.

Prince William fire and rescue expo — Saturday, Oct. 3, noon to 5 p.m., Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Potomac Local News has the free Fire Prevention Week expo already up, with apparatus displays, food trucks, and live music.

We love featuring events from our Potomac Local News calendar, and it’s free to post!

Potomac Local events calendar · Submit an event

Also in the news

Caroline native who became Virginia’s first Black female judge speaks at Local Heroes banquet

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, retired Judge Angela Roberts, a Bowling Green native elected in 1990 as the first Black female judge in Virginia, was the keynote speaker Saturday at Caroline County’s Local Heroes banquet at Bowling Green Town Hall. Roberts retired in 2016 and still sits as a substitute judge. Caroline Commonwealth’s Attorney Benjamin Heidt, who prosecuted in her Richmond courtroom early in his career, introduced her.

Roberts told the banquet that representation matters and that young people need to see someone who looks like them in authority. The Free Press reported she established Virginia’s first annual Adoption Day ceremony in 2000. Honorees included Caroline supervisors Jeff Sili and Floyd Thomas, school resource officer Wendy Jones, and 17-year-old Jude Thayer.

Data center electricity tax tied to lower exchange premiums for about 200,000 Virginians

According to Cardinal News, the State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance told Virginia’s Health Insurance Reform Commission that monthly premiums on the state health-care exchange are being reduced. Keven Patchett, executive director of the Virginia Health Exchange, said about 200,000 people will benefit, citing $150 million the General Assembly added this year.

Senate Democrats said the funding is possible because a new tax on electricity used by data centers is expected to bring in $600 million, capped at that amount, at $0.011 per kilowatt hour. Cardinal News noted the tax was the compromise that left the data-center sales-tax exemption in place through 2035, and that any revenue over the cap is returned to the companies.

Lawmakers say the window closed to extend the Dominion-NextEra review

According to Cardinal News, state Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara said Wednesday that a Sept. 30 procedural deadline passed without Gov. Abigail Spanberger calling a special session to give the State Corporation Commission more time on the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy and NextEra merger. The two Roanoke County Republicans said the missed call gives up the best chance to lengthen the review.

The SCC deadline to finish its review is Jan. 11, 2027. Spanberger formally intervened in the case in August. Cardinal News reported the House speaker or the Senate Rules Committee could also have called members back, and that neither Speaker Don Scott nor Rules Chair Mamie Locke answered why they had not. Dominion would keep the Dominion Energy Virginia name in the commonwealth if the deal closes.

Olde Greenwich playground drive in Spotsylvania comes in under the first estimate

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, a new playground planned for Olde Greenwich in Spotsylvania had an original cost of $250,000, and that cost is now lower. The site was the location of a deadly shooting last year. The existing playground is aging and rusted.

The project is part of FailSafe-ERA’s Sound the Alarm program. Juanita Shanks is asking the community to help put a new play space in the neighborhood.

Two Virginia laws take effect today: record sealing and tobacco licensing

According to FOX 5 DC, most new Virginia statutes took effect July 1, but two provisions start Oct. 1. The Clean Slate Act expands so some misdemeanor conviction records, including certain trespassing, petit larceny, and disorderly conduct cases, can be sealed automatically. That includes previous marijuana possession records.

Oversight and retail licensing for tobacco and nicotine products shift to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, so retailers have to follow ABC rules starting today. FOX 5 attributed the list to General Assembly records.

Hegseth works out with troops ahead of a Quantico address

According to WJLA, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joined about 600 troops for a morning workout at the Pentagon on Wednesday ahead of his State of the Force address. He cited what he called the War Department Golden Rule, which WJLA said he first introduced at last year’s address at Quantico: “Do unto your formation that which you would have done unto your son or daughter’s formation.”

WJLA reported he was expected to speak Wednesday afternoon at Quantico to junior officers and enlisted leaders.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.