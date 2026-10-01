Workhouse haunt opens Saturday in Lorton

Haunt: Dark Encounters opens Saturday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, sending guests into the woods after five friends who vanished in 1996. Carla Welborn, the center’s marketing director, told Potomac Local News the trail is in its 13th year and runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 30 on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays at 9518 Workhouse Way.
The release lists tickets at $25 to $35 and recommends ages 13 and older, but Welborn’s cover note says $39 plus discounts, and the email’s pricing sheet offers $10 off Oct. 3, 9, 10 and 11 with code 10OFFHAUNT and $5 off Oct. 16, 18 and 25 with code 5OFFHAUNT. The release does not name the Sundays or the public hours. A sensory-friendly hour is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. Families reserve at [email protected]. The center sits on the former Lorton Prison grounds.
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The wait is almost over. One of Northern Virginia’s scariest haunted trails opens this weekend as Haunt: Dark Encounters returns to the Workhouse Arts Center on Saturday, October 3, launching another season of screams, suspense and unexpected encounters in the dark.
Now in its 13th year, the Workhouse Haunt has become a fall tradition for thrill-seekers throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. region. But this year, guests should prepare for something darker.
Haunt: Dark Encounters takes visitors out of the traditional haunted-house setting and sends them deep into the woods, where darkness, isolation and the unknown become part of the experience.
This year’s story begins with a mystery that has remained unsolved for 30 years.
In 1996, five friends disappeared without a trace. Now, a newly discovered camcorder may hold clues to what happened to them—and guests will follow their trail into the woods to uncover the truth.
But once you enter, every sound matters. Every shadow could be hiding something. And what happened to those five friends may not be the only thing waiting in the dark.
OPENING THIS WEEKEND
Opening Night: Saturday, October 3, 2026
Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079
2026 Run: October 3–30
Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays
Tickets: $25–$35
Recommended Ages: 13+
The experience continues after guests make it out of the woods. The Rizer Pavilion will feature a DJ, themed cocktails and bites, giving visitors a place to recover, compare scares and continue their night at the Workhouse.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY NIGHT
The Workhouse Arts Center will also offer a special Sensory-Friendly Night on Saturday, October 17, from 6–7 p.m. for youth with sensory sensitivities and guests who may require additional accommodations.
Families interested in participating may contact [email protected] to reserve a spot.
Sponsorship/Partnership Opportunities: Katie Hoesch, [email protected]
Vendor Opportunities: Skylar Shane, [email protected]
For more information, visit workhousearts.org/HAUNT | social media @workhousearts
About the Workhouse Arts Center: The Workhouse Arts Center is a nonprofit cultural destination in Lorton, Virginia, located on the historic grounds of the former Lorton Prison. Welcoming more than 225,000 visitors annually, the Workhouse offers artist studios, gallery exhibitions, and live performances, arts education programs, and community events that expand access to the arts and drive positive social impact for visitors of all ages.