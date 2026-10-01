Workhouse haunt opens Saturday in Lorton

Haunt: Dark Encounters opens Saturday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, sending guests into the woods after five friends who vanished in 1996. Carla Welborn, the center’s marketing director, told Potomac Local News the trail is in its 13th year and runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 30 on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays at 9518 Workhouse Way.

The release lists tickets at $25 to $35 and recommends ages 13 and older, but Welborn’s cover note says $39 plus discounts, and the email’s pricing sheet offers $10 off Oct. 3, 9, 10 and 11 with code 10OFFHAUNT and $5 off Oct. 16, 18 and 25 with code 5OFFHAUNT. The release does not name the Sundays or the public hours. A sensory-friendly hour is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. Families reserve at [email protected]. The center sits on the former Lorton Prison grounds.

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