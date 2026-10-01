Manassas

Manassas mayor seat is open. Greene says fill it with someone off the ballot

By PLN News
Uriah Kiser and Lynn Forkell Greene on the Potomac Local News Podcast in front of Manassas City Hall with text Who Gets the Gavel Oct. 5 Special Meeting
Photo: Potomac Local News Podcast graphic — Uriah Kiser, left, talks with former Manassas City Council member Lynn Forkell Greene about the vacant mayor’s seat. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic.

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author