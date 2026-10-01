Manassas Manassas mayor seat is open. Greene says fill it with someone off the ballot By PLN News Published October 1, 2026 at 7:05AM Photo: Potomac Local News Podcast graphic — Uriah Kiser, left, talks with former Manassas City Council member Lynn Forkell Greene about the vacant mayor’s seat. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas