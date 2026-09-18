Stafford Stafford splits 5–2 on Stafford One industrial site, extends Potomac Creek clock By PLN News Published September 18, 2026 at 7:20AM Stafford One Industrial site outlined in red at Interstate 95, Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway. Stafford County Planning Commission memorandum, June 24, 2026, in the Sept. 15 Board packet. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors