Stafford

Stafford splits 5–2 on Stafford One industrial site, extends Potomac Creek clock

By PLN News
Stafford One Industrial site outlined in red at Interstate 95, Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway. Stafford County Planning Commission memorandum, June 24, 2026, in the Sept. 15 Board packet.Aerial view of Stafford One Industrial site outlined in red at Interstate 95, Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway.
Stafford One Industrial site outlined in red at Interstate 95, Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway. Stafford County Planning Commission memorandum, June 24, 2026, in the Sept. 15 Board packet.

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