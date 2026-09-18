Fredericksburg

City ED seeks EDA feedback on $100k strategic plan update

By PLN News
Josh Summits, director of Economic Development and Tourism. Photo: City of Fredericksburg / file
Josh Summits, director of Economic Development and Tourism. Photo: City of Fredericksburg / file

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author