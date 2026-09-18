Fredericksburg City ED seeks EDA feedback on $100k strategic plan update By PLN News Published September 18, 2026 at 7:05AM Josh Summits, director of Economic Development and Tourism. Photo: City of Fredericksburg / file This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford