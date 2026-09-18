Front moves through Friday; most of the region stays dry

A slow-moving cold front is sliding south across the Baltimore-Washington region this morning. Winds are turning north. That should pull in slightly cooler and less sticky air through the day.

Most of the area stays dry. Highs still reach the 80s at lower elevations under a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points should drop from the lower 70s this morning into the 60s later this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible farther north, but coverage should stay thin.

Any thunderstorms are more likely over Central Virginia this afternoon, then drift south and east out of the forecast area. Those storms are not expected to be severe.

Tonight looks dry as high pressure builds to the north. Saturday is the quieter day of the weekend: mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 70s to near 80, and less humidity.

Sunday turns warmer and stickier again as winds shift south. Highs climb back into the lower 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Sunday afternoon, and rain may linger Sunday night as another front drops south. Next week looks cooler than normal, with daily shower chances.

Weather headlines

Cold front moving through Friday morning

Mostly dry for the I-95 corridor and northern Virginia

Highs still in the 80s at lower elevations

Humidity drops into the afternoon

Any storms more likely over Central Virginia, and not severe

Saturday cooler, drier, and quieter

Sunday warmer again with more shower and storm chances

Weather aware / precautions