ARTfactory’s production of Jean-Paul Sartre’s No Exit opens Friday, Sept. 18, at the ARTfactory in Manassas.

The four-actor existentialist drama follows three souls — Vincent (Andrew Chi), Inez (Becca Parsons) and Estelle (Amantha Peterson) — ushered into a single room in the afterlife by a mysterious Valet. Expecting the physical torment of damnation, they instead find they are destined to become one another’s eternal tormentors, according to ARTfactory press materials. Ned Kieloch plays the Valet for performances Sept. 18–20, and Brendan Banner plays the role Sept. 25–27.

Performances are Sept. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m., at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street.

Because of the dark and adult philosophical material, the production is recommended for mature audiences, high school upperclassmen and adults. Viewer discretion is advised.

Friday’s opening is also Theatre Industry Night. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for people in the theatre industry; call the ARTfactory at 703-330-2787 to reserve a seat. General admission tickets are also available for that performance.

Tickets and more information are at the ARTfactory ticket page. The play is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals / Samuel French.