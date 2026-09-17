Weekend Roundup: Fall Family Festival in Fredericksburg, Oktoberfest in Manassas, and a free band night in Woodbridge

From a free inclusive festival at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds and Oktoberfest at 2 Silos in Manassas to a free outdoor band concert in Woodbridge and Friday night music in Market Square, here are things to do Friday evening through Sunday.

Fall Family Festival returns Saturday at Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

According to the disAbility Resource Center, the Fall Family Festival is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. A Weekend Roundup Tips media advisory from the center says admission and parking are free, and Deputy Director Seth Whitten said more than 2,700 people attended last year. The festival page promotes a family-friendly day with 80-plus vendors, live music and entertainment, and free family activities.

Organizers describe the event as inclusive for people with and without disabilities. Planned activities cited in the Tips advisory include Raging Reptiles, pony rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, karaoke, food vendors, community organizations, and local businesses. The center’s offices are at 409 Progress St. in Fredericksburg; confirm any last-minute schedule notes on the dRC site or Facebook page before you go.

Oktoberfest fills the weekend at 2 Silos Brewing in Manassas

According to 2 Silos Brewing Co., Oktoberfest 2026 runs Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9925 Discovery Blvd. in Manassas. The brewery promotes Märzen-style beers, German-inspired food, live music, an artisan vendor market, and free bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course throughout the event.

Saturday’s lineup notes include a stein-holding competition hosted by Hot 99.5’s Elizabethany, plus face painting, caricatures, and balloon artists in the afternoon hours posted on the Oktoberfest page. Commemorative steins and shirts are listed for pre-order and pickup at the event; check the venue page for current pricing and arrive early for parking on peak Saturday hours.

American Salute brings a free outdoor concert to Woodbridge

According to the Potomac Local events calendar, the Prince William Community Band presents American Salute on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The free outdoor concert is billed as patriotic favorites and timeless melodies under the open sky.

This is an easy family and neighbors outing in eastern Prince William. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and light snacks; confirm the end time on the listing if you are coordinating with dinner plans, and check the Prince William Community Band site for any weather updates.

Cactus Jack opens Downtown Sounds Friday in Fredericksburg

According to the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Cactus Jack plays Friday, Sept. 18, as part of FAM Downtown Sounds in Market Square at 907 Princess Anne Street. The free series lists the bar opening at 6 p.m., with the concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; the band is tagged country and classic rock.

This is a casual Friday kickoff for singles, couples, and friends who want free live music downtown. Pack a blanket or lawn chair, and expect a standing or seated crowd on the square in front of the museum.

Hairspray opens at Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas

According to the Virginia ARTfactory, Pied Piper Theatre’s Hairspray plays Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18–19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas. Tickets are listed at $30 on the ARTfactory event page.

The high-energy musical suits families and night-out theatergoers who want a familiar Broadway score. Buy tickets through the linked ARTfactory / Hylton calendar path before curtain, and allow time for campus parking.

No Exit plays the ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas

According to the Virginia ARTfactory, Jean-Paul Sartre’s No Exit continues this weekend at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas, with performances Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. Historic Manassas lists tickets at $25 and says the show is in the Wind River Theater. Friday, Sept. 18, is Theatre Industry Night, with a limited number of free seats for working theater people by calling 703-330-2787.

This is aimed at adults and older teens; ARTfactory recommends it for mature audiences because of the dark, adult philosophical material. Confirm seat inventory on the ARTfactory page before curtain; all ticket sales are listed as final.

Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet returns to Old Town Manassas

According to Visit Manassas, the 50th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Manassas Train Depot parking lot at 9431 West Street. Bull Run Region AACA hosts the show; spectator admission is free, and the tourism listing calls it family- and pet-friendly.

This is a daytime classic-car stop that pairs well with downtown shopping or the Saturday farmers market. Wear comfortable shoes and plan for sun on the lot; the listing does not post a spectator gate fee.

Sweeney Todd continues at Riverside Center near Fredericksburg

According to Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd runs Sept. 9 through Oct. 25, 2026, at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg (Stafford County). Dinner is optional ahead of curtain; tickets are sold through Riverside’s Showare system with zoned seating.

This is a ticketed evening or matinee option for adults who want theater with an optional dinner package. Check Showare for the specific Sept. 18–20 performance you want and arrive with time for parking and seating; exact weekend curtains should be confirmed at checkout.

Bat Boy: The Musical plays the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton

According to TheatreWashington and the Workhouse Arts Center, Bat Boy: The Musical runs Sept. 5 through Oct. 25, 2026, at the Workhouse W-3 Theatre, 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton. TheatreWashington lists prices from $30 to $50; Workhouse house times are generally Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees—confirm the exact Sept. 18–20 curtain when you buy tickets.

This rock comedy-horror musical is aimed at adults and older teens who want a night out on the Occoquan/Lorton side of the map. Parking on campus is free; the theater is an intimate black-box space, so reserve ahead if you need a specific performance.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.