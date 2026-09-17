Police Blotter: Man Charged After Fredericksburg Domestic Assault

Fredericksburg police said they arrested Jose Caal Choc, 38, of Fredericksburg, after a Sept. 16 morning assault on Ivanhoe Court. Officers said a woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Detectives charged Caal Choc with aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, entering a dwelling at night to commit assault, destruction of property and domestic assault and battery. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Prince William County police are seeking a suspect after a Sept. 14 aggravated assault at Almita’s Restaurant in Woodbridge, in which officers said a 30-year-old man was struck with a belt buckle and taken to a hospital. The same county report listed an indecent-exposure complaint in Gainesville and an attempted residential burglary in Nokesville.

ICE said it arrested Yinmi Alexander Molina-Zepeda in Woodbridge on May 6 and announced the arrest Sept. 14, saying he is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a missing and endangered person near Pepper Tree Lane and Regester Chapel Road was located safely the evening of Sept. 16.

Fredericksburg Police

Arrest After Violent Domestic Incident

On Sept. 16 at about 6:24 a.m., E-911 received a report of a woman with serious injuries after an assault on Ivanhoe Court. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and remained in serious condition. Officers said Jose Caal Choc, 38, of Fredericksburg, and the victim are in a relationship and share a residence on Roffman Road. Police said Caal Choc left that residence, walked to a home on Ivanhoe Court, broke a glass door to enter, forcibly removed the victim from an upstairs room and assaulted her in the face with a blunt object, then ran into nearby woods. Officers set a perimeter and used a K9 track. Caal Choc was taken into custody without incident and treated at a hospital for minor injuries from the breaking and entering, police said. Charges: enter dwelling at night to commit assault; destruction of property; aggravated malicious wounding; abduction; domestic assault and battery; emergency protective order. Held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Prince William County Police

Aggravated Assault — Suspect Sought

On Sept. 14 at 1:10 a.m., officers responded to Almita’s Restaurant, 13418 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge (22191). Police said a 30-year-old man inside the restaurant was approached by an unknown man; a verbal altercation escalated and the suspect struck the victim in the upper body with a belt buckle, then left. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, about 30, with short black hair, a goatee and mustache, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black belt. Police released surveillance stills. No arrest was named.

Indecent Exposure

On Sept. 16 at 11:24 a.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville (20155). Police said a 44-year-old woman seated on a bench was approached by an unknown man who exposed himself, then left on foot. No physical contact or injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Attempted Residential Burglary

On Sept. 16, officers responded to a residence in the 13100 block of Minute Lane in Nokesville (20181). Police said that between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. that morning an unknown man tried to open the front door and rummaged through the homeowner’s vehicle. No damage or missing items were reported. The suspect was described as a male, 6 feet tall, with a muscular build.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Arrest announced in Woodbridge

ICE said it arrested Yinmi Alexander Molina-Zepeda, an immigrant from El Salvador, in Woodbridge on May 6, 2026. The ICE Washington, D.C., field office announced the arrest Sept. 14. ICE said Molina-Zepeda is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and that his criminal history there includes public-order crimes and carrying a firearm. In a statement provided to WJLA/7News, ICE said he entered the United States illegally in 2017 and was arrested by Customs and Border Protection that year; that DHS dismissed his immigration proceedings in October 2023; and that he was ordered removed June 26, 2026, and remains in ICE custody pending appeals. Potomac Local has not independently verified the Salvadoran warrant beyond ICE’s account.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Missing and Endangered Person Located

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the missing and endangered person near Pepper Tree Lane and Regester Chapel Road was located safely the evening of Sept. 16. The office said there is no threat to the community and thanked people who submitted tips.

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