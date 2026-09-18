Fredericksburg marks Kathmandu sister-city night with lecture and indoor vigil

By Sue Nelson-Sargeant

Community Reporter

Rain kept Fredericksburg’s Kathmandu sister-city vigil off the Downtown Library steps Thursday night and moved the candlelight gathering inside, where tea lights closed a VA250 sister-city program built around Nepal’s floods and a long diplomatic friendship.

Sue Henderson, a Stafford County resident and founding member of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association, put the night’s meaning plainly after the lectures and indoor vigil.

“Well, we’ve all seen the coverage, and we all know how horrific it is. But it’s important to come together, the floods of August. But it’s important that we all come together as community. It’s a sense of community when you share that kind of tragedy. So I feel like it’s a real honor that we have people from the diaspora, from all over Virginia. We have people from International Sister City. We have people from all the different Sister City organizations, religious leaders. Not just people from here in Fredericksburg, but this is a conduit, and we’re bringing everyone together.” Henderson said.

The evening was set for 6:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Downtown Library, 1201 Caroline Street, with a sunset vigil planned on the steps. Rain forced it inside. It was a City of Fredericksburg civic sister-city night — part of “A Cultural Quilt: Fredericksburg’s Sister Cities” — not a City Council meeting. Sponsors include Fredericksburg’s sister cities, Central Rappahannock Regional Library and the city. Announced titles and venue details below come from organizers’ pre-event materials; Thursday’s account comes from field notes and recorded excerpts.

Pastor Joseph D. Henderson Sr. of Kingdom Family Worship Center, near Bragg Hill, opened with an invocation for the people of Nepal after catastrophic Bhote Koshi flash floods and debris flows on the morning of Aug. 26, 2026. No death toll was announced from the stage Thursday.

David Caprara, Nepal country representative for Sister Cities International, introduced the program. He and his wife, Collette, with other civic leaders, co-founded the Fredericksburg–Kathmandu sister-city relationship after Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, according to the night’s notes.

The announced lecture title was “From Monarchy to Republic: Nepal’s 250-year Journey and its Deepening Partnership with the United States.” Featured speakers were Dr. Lekh Adhikari, who teaches chemistry at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus, and Scott H. DeLisi, former U.S. ambassador to Nepal (2010–2012) and executive director of Engage Nepal. Organizers also identify Adhikari as president of the Fredericksburg-Kathmandu sister-city organization and as director general for the Nepali American Community Center in Northern Virginia and the Non-Resident Nepali Association.

In a recorded excerpt from Thursday, Adhikari compared the two countries’ paths.

“Looking across those two 250 years journeys, the contrasts are very clear. U.S. began through revolution and established a constitutional republic. Its federal system and democratic participation developed across generations.” he said.

He traced Nepal’s path from monarchy through democratic openings, setbacks and civil conflict to a 2008 republic, with federal institutions “still taking a root.”

“It helps us to recognize a shared lesson, which is democracy, which is not a finished historical achievement. Each generations must protect institutions, expand meaningful participations, resolve disagreements, but very peacefully, and make public authority answerable to the citizens. So that’s what we can learn from this 250 years journey.” Adhikari said.

DeLisi shared a letter from a friend identified in event materials as Ohm. As read aloud, Ohm wrote, “I am searching for the faint traces of lives dissolved into the gravel of the Trishuli River.” The letter described a coffee table half buried in sand, cups turned upside down, scattered clothing and a survivor’s account of family members swept away Aug. 26. Some name spellings in the recording are unclear; Potomac Local is paraphrasing beyond that line.

Organizers appealed for donations through Engage Nepal and invited guests to sign a scroll for people of Nepal. Field notes do not independently confirm the donation ask was made from the stage. Kathryn Willis prepared the scroll; founding member Cathy Herndon was among those who signed, according to the photo log. Fred Blanton of Staunton, vice chair of Sister Cities International’s national board, was introduced. Former Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw attended. Greetings from Mayor Kerry Devine were listed in advance materials; field notes do not show that she spoke Thursday.