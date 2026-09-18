Police Blotter: Bristow Fatal Crash; Man Charged With Rape

Prince William County police said a 21-year-old Manassas Park man died Sept. 17 after a crash on Hansen Farm Road in Bristow. Officers identified the driver as Sayed Mohammad Hamed Shams and said he crossed double yellow lines while trying to pass a vehicle turning onto Wellingford Road, lost control and struck a parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer. Speed is believed to be a factor.

The same day’s county report said detectives arrested Edgar Jose Mendoza, 34, of Manassas, on a rape charge after investigating a March 15 sexual assault on Breeden Hall Court in Bristow involving a victim who was 16 at the time.

Stafford County deputies said they arrested Laura Taylor, 35, of Washington, D.C., after a Sept. 17 disturbance at a Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. She was charged with grand larceny, assault and battery of a police officer, assault and battery, obstructing justice and public intoxication and held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Prince William County Police

Fatal Crash Investigation — Bristow

On Sept. 17 at 2:44 p.m., officers responded to Hansen Farm Road and Wellingford Road in Bristow (20136). Police said the driver of a 2022 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Hansen Farm Road and attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle that was turning right onto Wellingford Road by crossing the double yellow center lines. The Corolla left the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor. A follow-up release identified the deceased driver as Sayed Mohammad Hamed Shams, 21, of Manassas Park. Crash investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police at 703-792-6500 or pwcva.gov/policetip.

Special Victims Investigation — Rape Charge

On Sept. 15, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred March 15 at about 6 p.m. at a residence on Breeden Hall Court in Bristow (20136). Police said the female victim, who was 16 at the time, and a former co-worker later identified as the accused agreed to meet at the residence, and that the accused sexually assaulted her. No injuries were reported. Detectives obtained warrants and arrested Edgar Jose Mendoza, 34, of Manassas, on Sept. 15. Charged with rape. Court date pending; status listed as unavailable.



Edgar Jose Mendoza

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Assault — Warrenton Road

On Sept. 17 at 3:19 a.m., Sgt. Jett responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. Deputies said the suspect threatened the victim, then pushed and struck the victim and stole the victim’s phone. Units reported marks on the victim, and witnesses corroborated the account. Deputies said the suspect showed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and, while being detained, attempted to resist and kicked Deputy Carey when being placed in a patrol cruiser, deputies said. Identified as Laura Taylor, 35, of Washington, D.C. Charged with grand larceny, assault and battery of a police officer, assault and battery, obstructing justice and public intoxication. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sentencing in 2023 homicide of Todd Ehardt

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the sentencing of Bobby Gross, 27, arising from the August 2023 homicide of Todd Ehardt. Prince William County prosecutors said Gross was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison with 23 years suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a murder. Prosecutors said that on Aug. 23, 2023, police responded to the 7400 block of Sudley Road near Manassas, where Ehardt was found with a chest wound and died. The office said Gross will serve five years of supervised probation and five years of post-release supervision after release.

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