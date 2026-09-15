Stafford Planning Commission sends 2026–2046 comp plan to supervisors 6-1

Go to OmniRide seeks public hearing on ending Route 51 Dumfries local for microtransit

OmniRide seeks public hearing on ending Route 51 Dumfries local for microtransit

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Go to A new name for VRE? Board hears marketing plan, 71% on-time rate and a $13 million budget gap

A new name for VRE? Board hears marketing plan, 71% on-time rate and a $13 million budget gap

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Go to News Links: Manassas Cancels October Second Friday; Teen Charged in June Killing

News Links: Manassas Cancels October Second Friday; Teen Charged in June Killing

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Go to Cool and dry Tuesday under high pressure; warmer midweek

Cool and dry Tuesday under high pressure; warmer midweek

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