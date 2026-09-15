Stafford Stafford Planning Commission sends 2026–2046 comp plan to supervisors 6-1 By PLN News Published September 15, 2026 at 7:15AM Stafford County’s comprehensive plan land-use map, showing Targeted Development Areas along the I-95 and Route 1 corridor. The Planning Commission recommended the 2026–2046 update to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 9. Stafford County map. Photo: Stafford County This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Planning Commission #Stafford