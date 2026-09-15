Stafford

Stafford Planning Commission sends 2026–2046 comp plan to supervisors 6-1

By PLN News
Color land-use map of Stafford County Virginia showing yellow and orange Targeted Development Areas along Interstate 95, Quantico Marine Corps Base to the north, and the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers
Stafford County’s comprehensive plan land-use map, showing Targeted Development Areas along the I-95 and Route 1 corridor. The Planning Commission recommended the 2026–2046 update to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 9. Stafford County map. Photo: Stafford County

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