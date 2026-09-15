News Links: Manassas Cancels October Second Friday; Teen Charged in June Killing

Manassas is canceling October’s Second Friday after the Sept. 4 killing of a Patriot High student, a second suspect was charged in a June Manassas shooting, Prince William planners sent a plan to end by-right data centers to supervisors, and Dumfries returns tonight to a $319,000 boundary study.

Manassas Cancels October Second Friday After Teen’s Death

According to InsideNoVa, the city of Manassas and Historic Manassas Inc. are canceling October’s Second Friday festival after 16-year-old Ashley Intihar, a Patriot High School student and uninvolved bystander, was shot and killed outside the Old Town train depot during First Friday on Sept. 4. Authorities estimated about 10,000 people were in the area that night; three men have been charged in the gunfire.

A city release said the pause will let officials review outdoor events that draw large crowds into crowded streets and seek community input. The first public discussion is set for a City Council work session Sept. 21. Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, a convicted felon injured in the shooting, is charged with second-degree murder and firearm counts; Talib Davis, 23, of Remington, and Xavier Wanzer, 19, of Unionville, face malicious-wounding and related charges.

Manassas Teen Charged in June Killing of Bristow 18-Year-Old

According to WJLA, Prince William County police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old Manassas boy and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the June 25 killing of Michael Sakyi Jr., 18, of Bristow. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers who responded to what was first reported as a crash in the 7900 block of Community Drive found Sakyi in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had struck an unoccupied parked car. He had an upper-body gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting does not appear random. Jamal Dana Allen, 21, of Manassas, was arrested July 2 on the same charges.

Planners Urge End to By-Right Data Centers; Supervisors Hear It Sept. 22

According to InsideNoVa, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended ending by-right data centers and shrinking the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, sending the zoning text amendment to the Board of County Supervisors for a Sept. 22 public hearing. Future projects would need a special-use permit.

Commissioners deadlocked 4-4 on whether to allow no grace period or six months, then settled on a 120-day window after Occoquan Commissioner Raheel Sheikh switched his vote. Patch reported the overlay would shrink from about 9,700 acres to about 3,500 acres limited to land that already has data centers or accepted applications, and that new projects would have to sit at least 500 feet from homes and schools instead of 50 feet.

Dumfries Returns Tonight to $319,000 Boundary Study

According to Potomac Local News, Dumfries Town Council meets tonight on a $319,000 contract to study a possible change to the town’s boundaries before it has named a parcel, drawn a proposed line or opened talks with Prince William County. The study area is county land in ZIP 22026 that already sits outside town limits.

Town Manager Tangela Innis said the work is decision-support so officials can learn whether a line change is even worth pursuing. Staff has not selected properties, and council has not authorized talks with the county or the Commission on Local Government.

Stafford Weighs Eminent Domain for Data-Center Reclaimed Water Lines

According to The Free Lance-Star, as summarized by FXBG Advance, Stafford County is struggling to acquire right-of-way on two dozen properties for reclaimed-water infrastructure meant to cool data centers at two approved projects. County rules bar data centers from using potable water for cooling.

Developers are expected to fund the system that would move treated effluent from the Aquia wastewater plant. The county has previously described the work as shifting a large capital project off the public books while serving STACK Infrastructure’s Stafford Technology Campus and a second approved site.

UMW 7th District Debate Moved to Sept. 22

According to FXBG Advance, the University of Mary Washington public debate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in Dodd Auditorium at George Washington Hall. Republican Doug Ollivant, Independent Alaha Ahrar and Libertarian Taner Lopez are on the program. Democratic incumbent Eugene Vindman has other commitments. The event is free, requires no ticket and is expected on Zoom.

UMW’s Student Government Association is hosting with local civic and media partners. Columnist Phil Huber published questions on Social Security, immigration, tariffs and U.S. involvement in Iran and Ukraine for attendees to submit at the door.

Two Stabbed After Gambling Dispute at Potomac Mills

According to WJLA, Prince William County police said two men were stabbed in the upper body Thursday night after a gambling match in a common area of Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. A 49-year-old and a 32-year-old were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect and victims knew one another, that the victims later became uncooperative, and that the incident does not appear random. Investigators are looking for a Black man in his 40s with a thin-to-medium build, wearing a white shirt and carrying a dark crossbody bag and a brown shopping bag.

Fire and Rescue Seeks Input on Next Strategic Plan

According to prior notice compiled with Potomac Local News, Prince William Fire and Rescue is holding public sessions Wednesday, Sept. 16, on its next strategic plan. Emergency Services Consulting International will facilitate meetings from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 7190 Yates Ford Road in Manassas.

A second pair of afternoon and evening sessions is also on the calendar as the department asks residents what they want from fire, EMS and rescue service over the next planning cycle.

Pesticide Drop-Off Set Thursday in Stafford

According to Stafford County Government, the 2026 Fredericksburg Area Pesticide Collection Event is Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenline Service Corp., 11417 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg. The free drop-off is organized with Virginia Cooperative Extension-Stafford and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Residents can bring unwanted, expired or leftover pesticides. The event is not a household hazardous-waste day for paint, batteries or other materials outside the pesticide list.

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