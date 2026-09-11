News Links: Stafford Bus Driver Faces Five Manslaughter Counts; Flags at Half-Staff Friday

A Stafford grand jury added two more involuntary manslaughter charges against the bus driver accused in a May crash that killed five people, Gov. Abigail Spanberger ordered flags lowered Friday for the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Amazon broke ground on a more than $460 million recycled-water system in Spotsylvania County, Stafford planners recommended a James River Equipment expansion, Prince William Fire and Rescue is seeking input on its next strategic plan, a Fredericksburg coalition is building a 72-hour housing prototype, a Manassas nonprofit received an estimated $500,000 in donated clothing, and a planned U.S. Senate debate between Mark Warner and Bert Mizusawa was canceled.

Stafford Bus Driver Indicted Again in Crash That Killed Five

According to the The Free Lance-Star, a Stafford County grand jury on Tuesday added two more involuntary manslaughter charges against Jing Sheng Dong, the bus driver accused in the May 29 crash that killed five people and injured others. Dong had already been indicted on three involuntary manslaughter counts. The new indictments bring all of the charges together for a five-day jury trial set to start March 8.

The trial had been scheduled for next month but was continued last week after defense attorney Thomas Walsh said he still had evidence to review. Judge Charlie Clark granted the delay over the objection of Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen, who said surviving victims need closure. Dong pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the latest charges, remains free on bond, and is on house arrest at a Manassas residence after Clark ruled he could not leave Virginia before trial. He lives in Staten Island, New York.

Spanberger Orders Flags at Half-Staff for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

According to the Office of Governor Abigail Spanberger, the governor on Thursday ordered U.S. and Virginia flags flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the commonwealth in memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The order takes effect at sunrise Friday, Sept. 11, and remains in place until sunset.

Spanberger said the order honors Patriot Day, the families who still carry that loss, and first responders who ran toward the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the passengers and crew of Flight 93. The order was issued Sept. 10, 2026.

Amazon Breaks Ground on $460 Million Recycled-Water System in Spotsylvania

According to the Spotsylvania County and Amazon, the company hosted a groundbreaking Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Stevenson Ridge for a recycled-water project of more than $460 million that will upgrade the Massaponax Wastewater Treatment Plant and add more than 20 miles of pipeline to supply industrial reuse water, including cooling for Amazon data centers. Amazon said the system will have the second-largest water-reuse capacity in Virginia and that it is fully funding the work so local water bills are not used to pay for construction.

Treated wastewater that would otherwise be discharged will be sent through a “purple pipe” network for industrial use, leaving potable drinking water untouched for that purpose. Amazon said its Spotsylvania data centers will run on 100% recycled water once the system is finished and that the county can later sell reclaimed water to other industrial users. Speakers included Amazon data-center cluster leader Jeff McCormick, Supervisor Drew Mullins, and Amazon water and energy manager Mandy Ulrich. Amazon said it has invested more than $1 billion in the county to date.

Stafford Planning Commission Backs James River Equipment Expansion

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the Stafford County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve a rezoning for James River Equipment on 9.51 acres at the northeast corner of Wyche Road and Venture Drive. The machinery sales and service company plans a 35,089-square-foot building with office, shop and showroom space, a parts warehouse and a 2,500-square-foot wash bay.

The project would supplement James River Equipment’s existing site at 131 Wyche Road. The requested rezoning would change the property from office to heavy industrial. The Free Press reported the recommendation followed a short public hearing and little discussion.

Prince William Fire and Rescue Seeks Input on Next Strategic Plan

According to the Prince William County, the Fire and Rescue System is inviting residents to open-house sessions next week to help shape its next strategic plan. Emergency Services Consulting International will independently facilitate the meetings. Sessions are set for 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 7190 Yates Ford Road in Manassas; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Potomac Library in Woodbridge; and 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Haymarket Gainesville Library.

Fire and Rescue System Chief Thomas LaBelle said the sessions are a chance to hear residents’ priorities and expectations. The county said the planning work supports its 2025–2028 goal of cultivating a safe and secure community. Unlike a traditional public meeting, the sessions are built around facilitated conversation rather than formal presentations.

Fredericksburg Coalition Builds 72-Hour Prototype to Address Homelessness

According to Radio IQ, Micah Ecumenical Ministries is working with Atlantic Builders and other partners to construct a prototype “Jeremiah community” home on the Oberle Academy campus in Fredericksburg in 72 person-hours, with work set to culminate Friday at noon. Executive Director Meghann Cotter said the model aims to end chronic homelessness through a neighborhood-style supportive housing approach, based on the view that people become homeless when they run out of relationships.

Atlantic Builders’ Brian Roinestad said the build is meant to show what a community can do when it organizes around a neighbor without housing. Radio IQ reported a coalition of business and community leaders is backing the effort as a new local approach to chronic homelessness.

Manassas Nonprofit Receives $500,000 in Clothing From Florida Partnership

According to Boxes of Basics, a partnership with The Giving Closet Project in Jacksonville, Florida, and MG Moving Services delivered about 10 pallets of new winter clothing and unused Coach career wear — valued at an estimated $500,000 — to Northern Virginia for children and teens in need. The Manassas-based nonprofit said the shipment arrives ahead of National Clothing Insecurity Awareness Day on Sept. 15.

Boxes of Basics works with school counselors, social workers and other referral partners in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to pack seasonal wardrobes for children facing clothing insecurity. The organization said the donated clothing will be distributed through that network. Director of Operations and Communications Sally Crockett offered interviews and additional details.

Warner-Mizusawa Senate Debate Canceled After Incumbent Declines

According to Cardinal News, AARP canceled its “People’s Debate” in Virginia’s 2026 U.S. Senate race after Democratic Sen. Mark Warner did not commit to participate. Republican challenger, retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa, had accepted the invitation. Warner’s campaign cited an “unsettled and expectedly busy official Senate calendar.”

A Warner spokesperson said the senator will keep taking his message on health-care costs, affordability and artificial intelligence to communities across Virginia. The campaign did not say whether Warner would debate later in the cycle. A Mizusawa spokesperson said Warner “refuses to explain to senior citizens why he opposed cutting taxes on social security.”

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.