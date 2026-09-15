Traffic A new name for VRE? Board hears marketing plan, 71% on-time rate and a $13 million budget gap By PLN News Published September 15, 2026 at 7:05AM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Virginia Railway Express