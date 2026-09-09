Two were already out on bond. Then came First Friday fire: 3 charged in slay of 16-year-old.

Two suspects were already out on bond, police chief says

Manassas police announced Wednesday that three men are in custody in the Friday night shooting that killed 16-year-old Patriot High School student Ashley Intihar during First Friday in Old Town.

Police Chief Doug Keen identified her as Ashley, using her first name with her family’s permission. He asked the public to respect the family’s privacy. Relatives were not able to see her until Tuesday because of the homicide investigation.

“That family is not going to get the phone call, ‘Dad, can you come pick me up?’” Keen said. “That will never happen again.”

Intihar was a student at Patriot High School in Nokesville. Principal David Van Gelder told families Saturday that one of the school’s students had been killed at First Friday and that staff were working with her family.

Police are holding all three suspects without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

What police say happened

Officers heard gunfire about 9:28 p.m. Friday near the 9400 block of West Street, by the train depot and Foster’s Grill. About 10,000 people were downtown for First Friday, Keen said that night. Police first treated it as an active-shooter incident. It was not officer-involved.

They found two people shot. Intihar, an uninvolved bystander, later died. The other injured person was Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, whom police later identified as one of the shooters. He was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5, after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and buttock.

Keen said investigators first believed there were two shooters. By Sunday, witness statements and video showed a third.

Police say Xavier Wanzer, 19, of Orange, approached Douglas over a preexisting conflict. Douglas pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at Wanzer. Wanzer was not hit. Intihar was.

As Douglas ran, Wanzer returned fire. Talib Davis, 23, of Fauquier County, also fired at Douglas from the depot parking lot, police said. Wanzer and Davis then fled in different directions.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, police arrested Wanzer and Davis on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — one just outside the city in Prince William County, the other in Remington.

Friends and neighbors held a vigil at the Manassas train station Saturday night. Flowers, candles and a balloon were left near the depot.

Charges

Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in a felony

Felon in possession of a firearm

Xavier Wanzer, 19

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in a felony

Shooting in a public place within 1,000 feet of a school

Talib Davis, 23

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in a felony

Felon in possession of a firearm

Shooting in a public place within 1,000 feet of a school

Chief: suspects were already free on bond

Keen said Davis was already out on bond from Warren County on “severe charges” when Friday’s shooting happened. He said that fact should frustrate the public.

“We’ve got laws on the books. They’re not keeping them out of the hands of the criminals,” Keen said. He framed the problem as the whole system — police, prosecutors, courts and the General Assembly — not a single office.

Prince William County court records reviewed by Potomac Local News after Douglas’s Saturday arrest show he was a convicted felon on supervised probation, with open gun cases and a warrant already in the system on First Friday.

In April 2025, a Prince William Circuit Court judge sentenced him to five years in prison for having a weapon while in jail or in custody, then set aside all but two months. He was placed on three years of supervised probation. Prosecutors in Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office brought that case.

He was accused of breaking that probation in April 2026, arrested, and granted bond four days later. He also had pending February 2026 charges from an argument at Manassas Mall that police said ended in a foot chase onto Westgate Elementary grounds, including having a gun as a felon and having a weapon on school property.

A separate warrant alleging he broke the rules of his release was filed Sept. 4, the day of the shooting. The court file that day listed him as a fugitive on that warrant.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger stood with Keen and City Manager Steve Burke on Wednesday. She said the community ran toward police with videos and tips, not away from them, and that decisions about October’s First Friday would come later.

Keen said young people at First Friday were not the cause of the shooting. “Two things can be true, but unrelated,” he said.

The case is not closed. Keen said hundreds of hours of work remain and some details are being held for prosecution.