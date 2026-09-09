Manassas School board war ends in secret deal — no court, no dollars, no apology By Uriah Kiser Published September 9, 2026 at 2:00PM Sara Brescia, Manassas City School Board member. Courtesy campaign photo This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2026 #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Marcus Still #Sara Brescia