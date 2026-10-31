Firefighter hurt, three displaced in Stafford house fire on Basalt Drive

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units responded just after 2:45 p.m. Friday to a structure fire on Basalt Drive near Stafford Village Parkway. First-arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke at the front and rear of a two-story single-family home and brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

One person was home and self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. Three occupants were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. One firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The release does not give a cause, an exact street address, the ages of those displaced, or the extent of damage.

Crews from the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Fauquier Fire and Emergency Services assisted.

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