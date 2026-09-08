Ten Things I Learned in the First Summer Season of My Roofing Company

Incredibly excited to wrap up an awesome first summer. I’ve learned a lot, and I thought I’d share some of those lessons with you.

1. Hiring a JMU intern is a great idea.

This summer we were lucky enough to hire a young man from Woodbridge named Owen, who is a rising senior at JMU. He was exactly the spark we needed to help us push through our first busy summer season. We’ve already made him a job offer for next summer when he graduates, and we’re hopeful he’ll join us full-time.

2. People are generally helpful and want to see you succeed when you’re first starting out.

Over the summer, I was amazed by how many people wanted to help me get a strong start in my business. There were definitely times when I knew folks might not need a new roof, but they were still kind enough to let me come by, take a look, and give them a free estimate just in case. It was inspiring and motivating to know that there are strangers out there who don’t even know me but still want to see me win.

3. Hard work solves most problems.

From the beginning, I’ve been honest about having a lot to learn in this industry. What I’ve come to find is that even when I don’t know exactly what I’m doing, hard work will still often get me to the right result. When in doubt, just keep pushing. This is something I’ll remember as more hard times come and as we get ready to go through the cold winter season.

4. Working with property managers and realtors can be a win-win for everyone.

This year, we’ve built some great relationships with property managers and realtors. These folks are hardworking and busy, and the last thing they have time to worry about is a roof for their clients. We’ve worked with them to install new roofs, windows, gutters, doors, and siding on multiple occasions.

5. Some folks will slam the door in your face without thinking twice.

Things aren’t always easy in this game, and I don’t want to paint an overly rosy picture without talking about some of the hard stuff too. As a new person working hard to get your name out there, it can definitely be a little daunting when someone yells at you or slams the door in your face. Luckily, most people are warm and will at least talk to you, and we’ve appreciated that as we navigate these bumps along the way.

6. Most homeowners just want transparency and great customer service.

It’s wild how many contractors out there really can’t be trusted. We’ve come to learn quickly that homeowners just want fantastic customer service and transparency throughout the process. If you can honestly show someone how the process is going to take place and hold their hand a little along the way, you can make almost all of your customers pretty happy.

7. Homeowners taught me more than any training could have.

Some of the best lessons this summer didn’t come from a manual or a mentor — they came from homeowners themselves, patiently answering my questions, walking me through what past contractors did wrong, and telling me what they actually wanted to see in someone they’d trust on their roof. I owe a lot of my early education to people who probably didn’t realize they were teaching me anything at all.

8. A good insurance adjuster relationship can make or break a storm claim.

When a homeowner’s roof gets hit by hail or wind, the adjuster’s assessment can mean the difference between a fair claim and a fight. We learned quickly how valuable it is to build relationships with adjusters who trust our documentation and photos, and how much smoother the process is for the homeowner when we can speak the same language they do.

9. Referrals from happy customers are worth more than any advertising dollar.

We didn’t have much of a marketing budget this summer, but we didn’t need one — homeowners who liked what we did were generous enough to tell their neighbors, their family, and their group chats about us. Almost every new lead we got in July and August traced back to someone we’d already worked for, which humbled us more than any ad campaign could have.

10. Weather doesn’t care about your schedule, so flexibility matters.

We planned plenty of jobs around what looked like a clear week, only to have a pop-up storm change everything. Homeowners were remarkably understanding when we had to reschedule for safety, and that grace made a stressful part of the business a lot easier to manage.

If you’re in need of roofing, windows, doors, siding, and gutters, please give us a call anytime at (703)-705-7207. We’d love to help you, and we’re always ready to serve – and learn!