The City of Manassas and Historic Manassas Inc. have canceled the final 2026 First Friday after considering community feedback. The decision follows the Sept. 4 shooting during the packed downtown event that killed 16-year-old Patriot High School student Ashley Intihar, an uninvolved bystander, near the train depot.

Police said gunfire broke out about 9:30 p.m. amid roughly 10,000 people. Xavier Wanzer, 19, of Orange, approached Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, over a prior conflict. Douglas, a convicted felon already out on bond, fired and struck Intihar. Wanzer and Talib Davis, 23, of Fauquier County, returned fire. Douglas faces second-degree murder and firearms charges. Wanzer and Davis face malicious wounding and firearms charges. All three are held without bond. The organizations will focus the rest of the year on fall and winter seasonal events instead, and residents can share feedback on First Fridays for 2027 through a questionnaire.

Full press release:

After carefully considering community feedback, the City of Manassas and Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) have decided to focus attention on the remainder of the year on fall and winter events and programming, as the final 2026 First Friday event has been cancelled.

Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Historic Downtown Manassas through a festive lineup of family-centered events highlighting local businesses, arts, culture and community traditions.

Upcoming events include:

Haunted Happenings | Oct. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bring the whole family downtown for a day of Halloween fun! Children can trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses and enjoy enhanced family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Veterans Day Parade | Nov. 7, 11 a.m.

Join the community in honoring the men and women who have served our Nation at the annual Veterans Day Parade. Come for the parade, stay for shopping and lunch at one of downtown’s many locally-owned businesses.

Fall Gallery Walk | Nov. 14, Noon – 5 p.m.

Explore the creative side of Historic Downtown Manassas as local artists showcase their work at locations throughout downtown. Visitors who stop at every participating location will qualify for a chance to win a gift basket. Families can also enjoy children’s art activities along Battle Street.

Holiday Market & Santa Lights Manassas | Dec. 4, 4–8 p.m. (Tree lighting ceremony 6:30 p.m.)

Kick off the holiday season in Historic Downtown Manassas with the annual Holiday Market and Christmas tree lighting ceremony! Enjoy holiday shopping, festive music, holiday cheer, the magic of seeing downtown illuminated for the season and don’t miss welcoming Santa Claus to town as he rides in on the VRE.

Greater Manassas Christmas Parade | Dec. 5, 10 a.m.

Celebrate the season at the annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade! Enjoy festive floats, marching bands, community groups and a special appearance by Santa Claus as holiday spirit fills the streets of downtown. Councilman Ralph J. Smith was recently announced as the Grand Marshal of the 80th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade.

VRE Santa Train | Dec. 12, Train Times TBD

All aboard for a magical holiday tradition! Join Virginia Railway Express for a festive train ride departing from Historic Downtown Manassas, where families can meet Santa and his helpers while learning about rail safety. Tickets are required and sell out quickly. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 in person and Dec. 1 online. More information: VRE Santa Trains

As residents and visitors look to celebrate the holiday season, the City and HMI remain committed to creating welcoming, engaging experiences that bring residents, visitors and local businesses together throughout the year. Community members are encouraged to support downtown merchants, enjoy the season’s festivities and experience all that Historic Downtown Manassas has to offer.

Residents are encouraged to continue sharing their feedback about First Fridays ahead of 2027 feedback by filling out a questionnaire created by HMI and the City of Manassas.