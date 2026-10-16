Police Blotter: Manassas man arrested after strong-armed robbery at Dumfries Walmart

Prince William County police arrested a 58-year-old Manassas man after a strong-armed robbery at a Dumfries Walmart in which he took merchandise and assaulted an employee. Two school employees were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a 5-year-old boy left Occoquan Elementary School grounds. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported a DUI arrest involving a child in the vehicle, a warrant service on a fugitive, license plate theft, and two fraud cases.

Prince William County Police Department

Strong-Armed Robbery

On October 15 at 10:33PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 17041 Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, took various items of merchandise and assaulted an employee, before leaving the store. Officers quickly located the accused and detained him. No injuries were reported by the employee. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ronald Lynn HARRIS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 15:

Ronald Lynn HARRIS, 58, of Manassas

Charged with robbery and concealing merchandise

Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

On October 7 at 2:13PM, officers responded to Occoquan Elementary School, located at 12915 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a report of a child leaving school grounds. The investigation revealed two school employees, identified as the two accused, were on the playground with students when one of the children, a 5-year-old boy, climbed over a fence before leaving school property and running across Old Bridge Rd. School staff were able to locate the child unharmed and bring him back to the school. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Maira REHAN and Kristina FORGAS, were charged.

Charged on October 15: [No photos available]

Maira REHAN, 36, of Woodbridge

Kristina FORGAS, 28, of Stafford

Both women were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny — Town and Country Drive

Town and Country Drive | 10/15 9:32 a.m. | Deputy Buzzard responded to a larceny report regarding stolen license plates. The victim reported noticing that their vehicle’s license plates had been changed to plates that did not belong to the vehicle. Deputy Buzzard observed the fraudulent plates and removed them from the vehicle. Deputy Buzzard advised the victim to contact the DMV to obtain replacement plates. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Warrant Services — Stonehaven Drive

Stonehaven Drive | 10/15 1:01 p.m. | Deputy Collins observed a vehicle that was registered to a wanted suspect. Upon making contact, Deputy Collins confirmed that the wanted suspect was driving the vehicle, and they were subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as Jeyson Sejas Terceros, 22, of Woodbridge. Sejas Terceros was charged with fugitive from justice and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI — Richmond Highway

Richmond Highway | 10/15 5:31 p.m. | Deputy Lee responded to an auto accident in the area. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath. Field sobriety tests were administered, but a breath sample was refused. The driver was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, and a child was inside the vehicle, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as Kyle Morrison, 41, of Stafford. Morrison was charged with driving under the influence, cruelty and injury to children, and refusal to test. Morrison was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud — Whitsons Run

Whitsons Run | 10/15 7:42 p.m. | Deputy Trainor responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported noticing unauthorized transactions on their bank account. The victim contacted their bank, which refunded the money. Deputy Trainor advised the victim to change their account information and to monitor their accounts.

Fraud — Buchanan Court

Buchanan Court | 10/15 8:28 p.m. | Deputy Carey responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized residence listing. The victim reported being notified that their residence had been listed online for rent without their authorization. No suspects have been identified at this time.

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