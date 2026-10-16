Go to Pizza Box Bins in Fredericksburg Make Recycling Easy

Pizza Box Bins in Fredericksburg Make Recycling Easy

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Go to Stafford School Board cuts middle school elective hours in 5-2 vote, extends superintendent contract 4-3

Stafford School Board cuts middle school elective hours in 5-2 vote, extends superintendent contract 4-3

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Go to Dumfries accepts $7 million for Route 1 corridor work and switches to twice-weekly trash pickup

Dumfries accepts $7 million for Route 1 corridor work and switches to twice-weekly trash pickup

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Go to Stafford supervisors move to strip data centers from technology zone incentives

Stafford supervisors move to strip data centers from technology zone incentives

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