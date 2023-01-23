‘We are doing a damn good job here,’ Dumfries councilman shouts after resident raises questions about town employees’ marriage

Dumfries Town Councilman Brian Fields gave an earful to a resident and former mayoral candidate who questioned the marriage of two town employees — the police chief and a fellow officer.

Ebony Lofton, who mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat Mayor Derrick Wood in November 2022, spoke at January 10, 2023, town council meeting. During her speech, Lofton called out the police chief Vernon Gaylen, who she said married officer Anna Torres, who reports to Gaylen, late last year.

Lofton presented a couple’s wedding photo taken from social media to PLN. During the meeting, Lofton questioned whether or not the council was concerned the marriage would violate the town’s fraternization policy which prohibits “dating, romantic involvement, and sexual relations” and “close friendships” by “any employee who reports to the manager or whose terms and conditions of employment such as pay increases, promotions, scheduling, and advancement…”

Mayor Derrick Wood told PLN he’s not privy to the marital status of the town’s police chief.

Lofton’s comments came just days after five children and teenagers were shot and five people at a house in town on January 4, 2023, killing a 3-year-old girl. The accused mass shooter, a 20-year-old Washington, D.C. man, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl whom police said he shot first outside the home.

Lofton frequently attends and speaks at Dumfries Town Council meetings and demands the transparent, responsible administration of town government for the town of about 5,700 people.

One of them, Brian Fields, a former town police officer, fired back at Lofton, saying it is inappropriate to question the council about the police chief and the fraternization policy.

“I want to talk about coming together as a community [after the shootings]. It’s not happening well enough. It doesn’t mean coming here and launching complaints…straight up throwing shade. This ain’t no damn place to throw shade. If you want to throw shade like I do, do it on social media,” said Fields.

Fields noted Lofton is the South Cove HOA president, the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Fields said she should do more to protect her community.

Unlike the nearby gated community Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, South Cove does not have an accredited police force. Like the rest of the town, it relies on officers from the Dumfries and Prince William County police departments for protection.

“The finger is painted right back at you, the person who is leading the community.” Yes, goddammit, I am the real police. I worked my ass off cleaning up this community when I was on the police force,” said Fields.

Mayor Wood interjected and asked Fields to maintain an appropriate level of decorum.

“I’ve got decorum. I’ve got all I need,” replied Fields. “We are doing a damn good job here… this is our community, our town. We are doing great,” Fields said of the town council.

“We’ve been elected, re-elected, write-in elected, and elected again,” he added before standing up from his chair and temporarily walking out of the meeting.

Several elected town council members spoke about the shooting, offered condolences, and praised the police officers who responded to the call.

Councilman Shaun Peet suggested the town restore a service that allowed residents to receive text messages on their cell phones in an emergency. The mass notification system could allow residents to help the police who are called to those situations, he said.

On January 7, 2023, Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacquline Smith swore in Wood for his second mayoral term. She also swore in the remainder of the town council for their new four-year term.

Voters elected Fields to the town council in 2016.