Mayoral race takes shape in Dumfries with Wood, Fields announcements

Two announcements this week set the stage for a contested mayoral race in the Town of Dumfries: incumbent Mayor Derrick R. Wood confirmed plans to seek another term, and Town Council Member Brian Fields formally launched his campaign for mayor.

Mayor Wood, who has led Dumfries since 2018, issued a statement clarifying his intentions after what he described as recent outreach from residents, business owners, and community leaders seeking certainty ahead of the upcoming election.

“I do plan to run for re-election as Mayor of the Town of Dumfries,” Wood said, pushing back on what he called “recent reports” suggesting otherwise. He said his focus remains on governing and continuing his efforts to strengthen the town’s finances, invest in infrastructure, and manage growth responsibly.

Wood said he plans to make a formal campaign announcement later this spring. Until then, he emphasized that he remains focused on the office’s day-to-day responsibilities.

Wood has served on the Dumfries Town Council since 2012 and became mayor in 2018.

At the same time, Brian Fields, a current Town Council member, announced he is running for mayor, positioning himself as an alternative with deep experience in public service, public safety, and local government.

Fields is a retired police officer and military veteran with 24 years of service. He has served on the Dumfries Town Council for nearly a decade, where he said he has been involved in community development and fiscal decision-making.

“Dumfries deserves leadership rooted in experience, accountability, and a genuine commitment to the people,” Fields said in his campaign announcement. He cited public safety, fiscal responsibility, and ethical governance as central themes of his campaign.

Fields said his mayoral priorities would include strengthening public safety, increasing transparency, and expanding community engagement. He also pointed to Dumfries’ status as Virginia’s first chartered town, saying its leadership should reflect that history.

With both the sitting mayor and a sitting council member now publicly declaring their intentions, Dumfries voters are likely to see an active mayoral race in the months ahead as the town prepares for its next election cycle.