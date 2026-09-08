Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: Labor Day, 2026 – Meat Steady; Milk and Idaho Potatoes Up, Cabbage and Red Potatoes Down

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices each week so menu prices can stay as fair as possible.

On Labor Day, Head’s thoughts turned to restaurant workers—the people who feed and serve guests when everyone else is off, and who are back at work preparing the next meal when the rest of the world returns to the office. For the last 30 years, he says, it has been an honor and privilege to spend his days and evenings with the people who make Dixie Bones work.

This week’s wholesale prices:

Meats: Steady.

Steady. Dairy: Milk rose.

Milk rose. Produce & staples: Idaho potatoes rose. Cabbage and red potatoes fell.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model grocery stores use.