Town of Quantico without water after Marine base system issue; no restoration time given

Town of Quantico without water after Marine base system issue; no restoration time given

The Town of Quantico said Monday evening it has no running water because of a problem on the Marine Corps Base Quantico water system, and officials have not given a time when service will return.

In a public notice posted about 7:15 p.m. on the town’s Facebook page, officials wrote that the outage is “due to a MCBQ (baae) water system issue.” They said there is “currently no ETA for resolution” and that more information will be shared when it is available.

Residents with questions were told to contact Mayor Kevin Brown by cell or text at 571-334-3432.

In a follow-up comment on the same post, the town account wrote, “We were told this side of base… so probably,” indicating the outage is tied to the portion of the base water system that feeds the town.

Residents quickly asked what failed and whether Hospital Point is included. The town did not immediately answer those questions in the thread.

The incorporated town sits inside the base fence line and buys finished drinking water from Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Mainside system, which is treated at the Mainside Water Treatment Plant and drawn primarily from Breckenridge Reservoir. The town utility serves a small population — on the order of 500 to 650 people. Whether the same interruption has also taken down on-base housing or other installation operations was not stated in the town notice.

Hospital Point appears on the base’s published mainside water-flushing maps as part of that distribution system, but as of Monday night neither the town nor the base had confirmed whether that area is dry.

Potomac Local News sent written questions Monday evening to base community relations and Public Works contacts, and copied Mayor Brown. Those questions asked what failed, which zones are out, how many people are without water, whether base housing and operations are affected, whether any boil-water or do-not-drink advisory is in effect, and where the public should look for after-hours updates.

As of publication, neither the base nor the mayor had provided an on-the-record estimate of how many customers are without water or a restoration timeline.

Town Hall at 337 Fifth Avenue is listed as open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at 703-640-7411. After-hours water emergencies for the town have previously been routed to the same mayor’s cell number listed in Monday’s notice.

This story will be updated if Quantico or the town provides additional information.