Stafford

SUPERMARKET SWEEP: Stafford bags Publix a $2.25M tax cut — by a 5–2 squeaker

By Potomac Local News
Rendering of Publix's 1st Louisville, Kentucky, store from the groundbreaking ceremony.
Rendering of Publix's 1st Louisville, Kentucky, store from the groundbreaking ceremony.

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