SUPERMARKET SWEEP: Stafford bags Publix a $2.25M tax cut — by a 5–2 squeaker

Go to Stafford posts $2.1 billion in announced deals in first year of new economic plan

Stafford posts $2.1 billion in announced deals in first year of new economic plan

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Go to News Links: Great Falls Killing Tied to Affair Screenshots; PWC Fire Marshal Retires After 49 Years

News Links: Great Falls Killing Tied to Affair Screenshots; PWC Fire Marshal Retires After 49 Years

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Go to Police Blotter: Armed Robbery, Indecent Exposure Reported

Police Blotter: Armed Robbery, Indecent Exposure Reported

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Go to Washington Manassas Airport earns FAA commercial certificate; first flights still a year-plus away

Washington Manassas Airport earns FAA commercial certificate; first flights still a year-plus away

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