Stafford SUPERMARKET SWEEP: Stafford bags Publix a $2.25M tax cut — by a 5–2 squeaker By Potomac Local News Published September 2, 2026 at 6:20AM Rendering of Publix's 1st Louisville, Kentucky, store from the groundbreaking ceremony. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Board of Supervisors #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Publix #Stafford Board of Supervisors