Prince William SKY HIGH CRIME: Police Cleared for Drone Launches at Potomac Mills By Potomac Local News Published September 2, 2026 at 12:01PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Drones #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Police #Potomac Mills #Prince William #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William County Police