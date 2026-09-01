Police Blotter: Armed Robbery, Indecent Exposure Reported

Prince William County police are looking for a man who jumped a counter at a Woodbridge CVS, threatened two employees with a box cutter and an aerosol can, and stole a lighter. Officers also released photos of a man they say exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl at a Dumfries Target.

The daily reports also include a Woodbridge brandishing arrest, a garage burglary in Woodbridge, a commercial burglary at a Bristow water facility, and Stafford cases involving a public intoxication arrest and a rental scam.

Here is the daily police blotter compiled from Prince William County Police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Prince William County Police

Armed Robbery at Woodbridge CVS

Officers responded at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31 to the CVS at 13600 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge after a robbery. Police said an unknown man went into the store and tried to buy a lighter. During the encounter, the suspect jumped over the counter, produced a box cutter and an aerosol can, and threatened two employees. He then took the lighter and left on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and black shoes. Police released surveillance photos and asked anyone with information to call the department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Indecent Exposure Reported at Dumfries Target

Officers responded Aug. 31 to the Target at 4310 Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries after a report of indecent exposure. Police said that at about 2:55 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was with acquaintances when she saw an unknown man in the store. The man followed her, exposed himself and made obscene gestures before leaving. Police said no physical contact occurred and no injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photos of the man they want to identify and asked anyone with information to contact the tip line.

Man Arrested After Brandishing Firearm at Woodbridge Sheetz

Officers investigated a brandishing reported at 2:29 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Sheetz at 5350 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge. Police said a 42-year-old man was approached in the parking lot by another man. The two got into a verbal argument, and the other man lifted his shirt and displayed a firearm before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers quickly found the vehicle. After the investigation, Deaundray Travais McAllister, 50, of Woodbridge, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with brandishing. He was released on a court summons. A court date is pending.

Power Tools Taken in Woodbridge Garage Burglary

Officers responded Aug. 29 to a home in the 4900 block of Kirwyn Court in Woodbridge after a burglary reported at 10:20 a.m. that morning. Police said an unknown man walked in through an open garage door, took two power tools and left on foot. No property damage was reported.

The suspect was described as a Black man with short dreadlocks, a mustache and a goatee, wearing a dark gray “Modelo” T-shirt, tan shorts, white shoes and a black-and-gray wrist sleeve.

Fence Cut, Materials Taken at Bristow Water Facility

Officers responded Aug. 31 to Prince William Water at 8151 Piney Branch Lane in Bristow after a reported burglary. Police said a fence was cut overnight and copper wire, tools and lumber were reported missing. No suspect description was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Dumfries Woman Arrested on Centreport Parkway

A deputy responded at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 31 to a disturbance on Centreport Parkway. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was described as threatening and showed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and an odor of alcohol. Destinee Gordon, 27, of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the community along Centreport Parkway where the arrest occurred.

Rental Scam Reported on Tree Line Drive

A deputy responded at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 31 to a fraud report on Tree Line Drive. The victim said two rental listings found online turned out to be a scam after money was sent and matching signatures appeared on leasing documents. Refunds had not been received when the report was made. No suspects have been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the Stafford community where Tree Line Drive is located.

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