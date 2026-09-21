Manassas

Sara Brescia says Manassas board dropped the probe with no apology

By PLN News and Potomac Local News
Podcast graphic of Uriah Kiser wearing headphones and Sara Brescia over a Manassas school board dais, with text Settled. No apology. Board dropped the Brescia probe
Uriah Kiser, left, talks with Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia about the settlement that ended her lawsuit against the board. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic.

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