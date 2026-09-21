Manassas Sara Brescia says Manassas board dropped the probe with no apology By PLN News and Potomac Local News Published September 21, 2026 at 7:20AM Uriah Kiser, left, talks with Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia about the settlement that ended her lawsuit against the board. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Authors PLN News View all posts Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas