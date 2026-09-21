Manassas COG briefing highlights Manassas grants, TPB role, and regional safety networks By PLN News Published September 21, 2026 at 7:05AM Kanti Srikanth, deputy executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, briefs Manassas City Council on Sept. 14, 2026. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Prince William #transportation