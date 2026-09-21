Manassas

COG briefing highlights Manassas grants, TPB role, and regional safety networks

By PLN News
Kanti Srikanth speaking at a wooden podium to Manassas City Council with residents seated behind him and a COG slide on the screen
Kanti Srikanth, deputy executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, briefs Manassas City Council on Sept. 14, 2026.

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